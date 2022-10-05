This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 2, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Tennessee Association of Realtors (TAR) had announced the selection of Pulaski realtor Fay Robinson as its 2012 Realtor of the Year.
Martin Methodist College’s East Campus, a project 15-plus years in the making, was nearing its final stages of completion, and the school would celebrate the event with its “M Club” Alumni Weekend and Alumni Games Oct. 6.
With two wins the previous week, the South Giles Eagles completed the program’s first-ever undefeated season.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Trouble with the Curve,” “Hotel Transylvania” and “Taken 2.”
Oct. 5, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
In recognition of outstanding achievement in manufacturing shock absorbers and exhaust products, Maremont Gabriel had been awarded the “Partners in Progress” award from Sears, the nation’s largest retailer.
Family Dollar was offering four 3.5-ounce bars of Dial soap for $1, two rolls of paper towels for $1 and an 18-ounce bottle of mouthwash for $1.66.
Food Mart was selling ground beef for $1.15 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $3.09, a 32-ounce bottle of Hunt’s ketchup for $1.29, two 16-ounce cans of pork & beans for 79 cents, 3 pounds of bananas for $1 and 3 pounds of yellow onions for 69 cents.
Walls South End Grocery had two large heads of lettuce for $1 and 15 pounds of russet potatoes for $1.59.
Oct. 4, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The city of Elkton had been notified by the State Department of Conservation that the Federal Bureau of Outdoor Recreation had approved a grant of $11,250 toward the cost of land purchase for a proposed 50-acre recreation park in Elkton.
Burt & Chapman Furniture Co. was selling vacuum cleaners for $38.
Fashion Fabric was offering 60-inch wide polyester plaids for $3.98 per yard and 54-inch wide sweater knits for $4.98 per yard.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Pocket Money,” “Come Back, Charleston Blue” and Gregory Peck in “Shoot Out.”
Oct. 3, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Two of Pulaski’s newest enterprises announced their Grand Opening Celebration with a joint Open House this weekend. The J&L Restaurant and the J&L Beauty Salon invited everyone to visit Saturday, Oct. 6.
Kuhn’s was offering a flashlight battery for 10 cents, a 5-inch by 7-inch metal photo frame for 23 cents, a 20-gallon sized garbage can for $1.99, four salad bowls for 88 cents and a 10-roll pack of toilet tissue for 77 cents.
Malone’s Super Market was selling sausage for 55 cents per pound, sirloin steak for 99 cents per pound, coconuts for 15 cents each, 2 pounds of turnip greens for 29 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 47 cents and a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents.
A&P had sliced bacon for 59 cents per pound, ground beef for 49 cents per pound, a 24-ounce jar of peanut butter for 59 cents, 4 pounds of red apples for 49 cents, a 10-pound bag of flour for $1.05 and a 10-ounce jar of instant coffee for $1.19.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Clown and the Kid,” “Teenage Millionaire” and “The Counterfeit Traitor.”
