This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 4, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
The skyrocketing price of copper in recent years had many tempted to make some quick cash with no regard to the safety of themselves or others. The cost for scrap copper goes up and down, but recently, it had been on the rise — and so had robbery attempts. In January 2011 scrap copper sold for five times the amount it went for in 2001.
The Giles County High School Bobcats turned to their defense again as they held on for a 13-7 homecoming win over Spring Hill the previous week.
Oct. 7, 1981, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Giles County resident Maggie Thornton successfully foiled an attempted robbery at her home on Muckle Branch the day before with the aid of her .22 caliber handgun. Local law enforcement were combing the nearby woods with dogs for the suspect, who was believed to have been wounded in the incident.
The first frost of the season came Saturday morning, when the temperature sank to 32 degrees at dawn, blanketing the area in a heavy frost.
The Bridgeforth Bobcats moved to 6-0 on the season with a 34-0 win over E.O. Coffman on the road.
Wilson Realty & Auction Co. had among its listings a two bedroom brick house with basement, recently painted with new floors on Marietta Street for $27,500; and 13 acres with a two bedroom frame house and barn 1.5 miles off Factory Creek Road for $25,000.
Johnson Chevrolet had a loaded 1980 Chevy Camaro Z-28 for $8,495.
Fabulous Fall Finds at Pigg’s Apparel included new plaid skirts — two for $35, and new velveteen blazers for $39.99.
South-End Grocery was offering 5-pound bags of Domino sugar for 79 cents, blade cut chuck roast for $1.29 per pound and two 1-pound packages of Blue Bonnet margarine for $1.
Joy Supermarkets had 2-liter Sun-drops for 88 cents, Lucks pinto beans two for 99 cents, 5-pound bags of Gold Medal flour for 78 cents and fryer thighs for 59 cents per pound.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a 3-pound bag of Red Delicious apples for 69 cents, Morton pot pies three for $1, and an 18-ounce box of Quaker quick or old-fashioned oats for 69 cents.
Piggly Wiggly had ground beef for 99 cents per pound, Bob Evans fresh pork sausage for $1.79 per pound and one gallon of Piggly Wiggly milk for $1.98.Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Saturday the 14th,” starring Richard Benjamin and Paula Prentiss.
Oct. 6, 1971, PULASKI CITIZEN
The ground breaking ceremony for the Minor Hill Branch of First National Bank of Pulaski was held Saturday morning at the site known as the Montgomery property. Among those participating were FNB Chairman Parmenas Cox, FNB President Robert E. Curry and Brindley Construction Co. President Robert Brindley, who would build the structure.
Dixie Foods was selling 10-pound bags of russet potatoes for 59 cents, 2-pound boxes of Velveeta for $1.19 and one pound of Pyramid sliced bacon for 39 cents a pound.
A&P’s Anniversary Sale featured three dozen Grade A medium eggs for $1, a 1-pound bag of Eight O’Clock Coffee for 69 cents and ground beef for 59 cents a pounds.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had Frosty Morn pork sausage for 69 cents a pound, beef minute steaks for $1.49 a pound, three loaves of bread for $1, a one-pound box of Merit saltine crackers for $1 and 2 pounds of golden ripe bananas for 29 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Traveling Executioner” and John Wayne in “Big Jake.”
Oct. 4, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Work was underway to make holes for dynamite charges to blast through thick layers of limestone and install a sewer line that would connect Industrial Park with the City of Pulaski sewer system.
Kuhn’s 48th anniversary sale featured ice trays two for 39 cents, chenille bedspreads for $2.98, colonial lamps for $24.95 and ladies blouses for 77 cents.
OK Used Cars had a 1956 Plymouth coupe V8, straight drive with heater for $395.
Davis & Eslick Food Stores was offering a half-gallon of Seal Test Ice Milk for 49 cents, John Tucker turkeys for 29 cents per pound, 2 pounds of Oleo for 35 cents, three pounds of Red Delicious apples for 29 cents, coconuts for 23 cents each and five cans of Libby’s Vienna Sausages for $1.
The Sam Davis Theatre was featuring Gary Cooper and Deborah Kerr in “The Naked Edge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.