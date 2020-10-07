This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 5, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
The Deanna Glossup Foundation, WKSR and Giles County Fraternal Order of Police were working together to hold an event at the Agri Park Oct. 9. The event would include a motorcycle ride through 80-100 miles of scenic countryside and a two-for-one concert with Trent Tomlinson and Chris Hennessee.
By popular demand, the Nashville group Freedom Sings would return to Martin Methodist College to perform Oct. 26. Admission would be free to all.
Billy Kennedy, a highly-regarded journalist and author from Northern Ireland, would visit Martin Methodist College Oct. 12 as part of the college’s lecture series.
First Baptist Church, Pulaski, would be holding a Marriage Conference entitled “Let’s Get Real” Oct. 15-16.
The Giles County High School class of 1995 would hold its 15-year reunion at Kathy’s Tavern Oct. 16.
The Giles County High School golf team advanced to the state tournament after winning the region tournament. It was the second time in the school’s history that the golf team had advanced to the state tournament, the first being in 2007.
The Giles County Bobcats defeated Hickman County 49-6 in their recent football game.
Crockett Cinemas 3 would be showing “You Again,” “Easy A” and “Life as We Know It.”
The Martin movie theater would screen “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” starring Michael Douglas and Shia LaBeouf.
Oct. 8, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
Merrill Smith, owner of Smith’s Grocery in Elkton, announced a free drawing for a .3030 Marlin Lever Action deer rifle.
Pulaski native Billy Harwood was honored by The Association of American Plant Food Control Officials Inc. He had been given a certificate of appreciation at the annual meeting in recognition of outstanding service and personal support to his position.
The horse show would be held at the Giles Agri Park Oct. 11 and would have 19 classes in which horses could compete.
Employees of the Maremont Corporation, Pulaski Plant, would be honored at a luncheon by Sears Roebuck and Company. For the 13th-consecutive year, the Sears Symbol of Excellence would be awarded to the Pulaski Plant.
Terry Hickman, owner of Terry Hickman Distributing Company, announced the planned expansion of the facility in Pulaski’s Industrial Park. The new 7,800-square-foot addition was to be completed within the next 90 days.
Davis & Eslick was selling 10.75-ounce cans of Campbell’s tomato soup for 9 cents with coupon, 84-ounce boxes of Tide detergent for $2.89, half-gallons of ice cream for $1.79 and 25-ounce boxes of fruit cobbler for 69 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “The Blue Lagoon,” starring Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins, for the second-consecutive week.
Oct. 7, 1970, The Giles Free Press
The Pulaski Recreation Center would host Democratic gubernatorial nominee John Jay Hooker, and other Democratic nominees for federal and state offices would speak at a fund-raising dinner and rally.
Giles County’s teachers and other teachers throughout Middle Tennessee would meet in Nashville for a two-day meeting of the Middle Tennessee Education Association. Due to the meeting, all schools would have a three-day weekend.
Gubernatorial candidate Winfield Dunn had announced the appointment of IBM employee and Martin College alumnus Ronald Sandridge as his Giles County Campaign Chairman.
The previous week, the Giles County High Bobcat football team had won its first game of the season 45-20 over Hohenwald at Sam Davis Park.
A&P Grocery was selling 9.5-ounce packages of Pillsbury’s cinnamon rolls for 29 cents, a pound of tomatoes for 33 cents and three 10-ounce packages of Brussels sprouts for $1; corn was $1 for four 12-ounce cans and cabbage was 10 cents per pound.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “Chisum,” starring John Wayne and Christopher George. Admission was $1.25.
Oct. 5, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
On the basis of her outstanding record book, Sandra Crabtree had been selected as the District Winner in the National 4-H Leadership Contest that was held in Nashville.
Mrs. William J. Yancey Jr. was named to the Board of Trustees of the Giles County Library after being elected by the other four board members.
Johnson Motor Company of Pulaski would be displaying the following year’s Mercury models.
Campbellsville and Bodenham schools had closed for the week due to the fall cotton-picking recess, making a total of five schools that had temporarily suspended their schedules.
A&P Grocery was selling 4-pound bags of apples for 39 cents, 1-pound packages of noodles for 25 cents and pint-bottles of dressing for 25 cents each; half-gallon containers of ice cream were 55 cents, and two 20-ounce loaves of bread were 41 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre would screen “Expresso Bongo,” starring Laurence Harvey, for the rest of the week. On Saturday, a double-feature of “Young Jesse James” and “D. O. A” would show. The following Sunday and Monday, the theatre would screen “Seven Ways from Sundown,” starring Audie Murphy and Barty Sullivan.
