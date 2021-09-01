This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 30, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
A congressman and the state director of the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program presented a check for $99,300 to the Industrial Development Board for improvements to a spec building in the Giles County Industrial Park.
Keeping a 15 percent minimum fund balance in the county budget was contained in a draft document recommended by the Giles County Financial Management Committee Aug. 25.
Giles County High School brought home the cowbell with a 28-0 thrashing of Lawrence County in front of the home crowd at Sam Davis Stadium Friday night.
The Martin was showing “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World.”
Sept. 2, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
A new $2.5 million electronic switching system designed to meet the growing needs for telephone service in the Giles County area would go into service this weekend, according to Jim Criswell, residence manager for Pulaski.
The Giles Farmer’s Co-Op membership re-elected J. B. Potts, William Petty and John D. Neal to its Board of Directors.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was offering women’s western boots for $19.
Family Dollar was selling a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 84 cents, a 40-ounce box of Super Suds laundry detergent for $1, a two-pack of 60, 75 or 100 Watt lightbulbs for 59 cents and suede handbags for $4.99 each.
Morris Harwell & Son had men’s long sleeve sweaters for $13.99.
Davis & Eslick was offering a head of lettuce for 69 cents, white grapes for 59 cents per pound, two 12-ounce boxes of elbow macaroni for $1.09, 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents, pork chops for $1.39 per pound and six 10-count cans of biscuits for 89 cents.
Food Mart was selling an 11-ounce frozen pizza for 79 cents, an 18-ounce box of cake mix for 79 cents, three 15-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1 and a 16-ounce jar of Miracle Whip for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Tarzan, the Ape Man.”
Sept. 1, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Giles County School Board agreed to supply an extra bus to transport senior high students in the Minor Hill area to Prospect High School if they elected to attend Prospect rather than Giles County High. The arrangement was the same as the previous year, giving Minor Hill area high schoolers a choice of two schools.
Eight freshmen golfers had signed to attend Martin College this fall, the largest number of freshmen ever recruited for the Indian golf team.
Elmore’s was offering a multi-color lounge chair for $5.77 and a 26-inch folding charcoal grill for $5.66.
A&P was selling a 26-ounce box of plain or iodized salt for 10 cents, 2 pounds of bacon for 95 cents, spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, 10 pounds of white potatoes for 69 cents, two 22-ounce apple pies for 89 cents and a 5.5-ounce bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup for 10 cents.
Davis & Eslick had a 32-ounce jar of Miracle Whip for 59 cents, 4 ounces of black pepper for 39 cents, five 16-ounce cans of golden corn for $1 and homegrown tomatoes for 29 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” “Gaily, Gaily,” “Guns of the Magnificent Seven,” “The Return of the Seven” and Steve McQueen in “Le Mans.”
Aug. 30, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
The new Giles County High School was expected to be near enough to completion by Sept. 5 that the fall term would begin as announced by School Superintendent Thomas A. Birdsong.
Ben Franklin was offering two packs of filler paper for 77 cents.
Malone’s Super Market had a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, a pound of pure corn oil margarine for 29 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 39 cents and 10 pounds of potatoes for 39 cents.
A&P was selling sirloin steak for 79 cents per pound, spare ribs for 39 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1, a 48-ounce jar of Kosher dill pickles for 39 cents, a dozen lemons for 33 cents, two heads of iceberg lettuce for 25 cents and 10 ears of yellow corn for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Glenn Miller Story,” “The Benny Goodman Story,” “The Gene Krupa Story,” “No Time for Sergeants” and Marilyn Monroe in “The Misfits.”
