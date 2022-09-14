This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 11, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Janis Ian would bring five decades of her music to the Martin Methodist College campus Oct. 9 as part of the 2012-13 Della Clayton Lee Cultural Arts Series.
The Giles County High School Bobcats slashed through another opponent with a 49-6 pounding at Hickman County the previous week.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “2016: Obama’s America,” “Finding Nemo” and “Last Ounce of Courage.”
The Martin was showing “Sparkle.”
Sept. 14, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Dolly McKay, chairman of the Giles County Board of Education, welcomed Bob Henry, the newest member of the board, as superintendent.
The buildings around the Courthouse Square in Pulaski were being considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places by the staff of the Tennessee Historical Commission in cooperation with the Giles County Historical Society.
Family Dollar was selling a 12-ounce bottle of Rose Milk lotion for $1, an eight-pack of BIC disposable razors for $1, three 5-ounce bars of Lux soap for $1, two 125-count rolls of paper towels for $1 and a 20-gallon metal trash can for $6.
Save-A-Lot had 2 pounds of bacon for $2.09, a half-gallon of buttermilk for $1.08, 16 ounces of sour cream for 98 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for 85 cents and 4 pounds of apples for $1.
Food Mart was offering 2 pounds of sausage for $3.09, a 12-ounce pack of wieners for $1.49, a pound of bologna for $1.79, a box of crackers for 59 cents, three 32-ounce bottles of Coca-Cola for $1, 4 pounds of yellow onions for $1 and four 10.75-ounce cans of Hyde Park tomato soup
for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Summer Lovers.”
Sept. 13, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Five magistrates were elected to the county beer board. Those elected to one-year terms were Bertrand Hannah and Burrow McNeese, and the ones elected to serve until October 1974, were Homer Boggs, Robert Robinson and Solon Daughtry.
A new column of political opinion by Jerome Abernathy of Pulaski began in this week’s edition of THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Behind the most devastating first-half blocking seen here in many years, the Giles County High Bobcats slammed Lewisburg 16-6 before 3,500 fans at Sam Davis Park the previous week to gain their second important win in a row.
Kuhn’s Variety Stores was offering two 45 rpm records for $1, a 50-foot garden hose for 47 cents, two 100-count packs of paper plates for $1, a 20-inch electric fan for $5, two 10-roll packs of toilet tissue for 88 cents, six 1.75-ounce tubes of Colgate toothpaste for $1 and two 500-count packs of notebook paper for $1.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling sausage for 89 cents per pound, sirloin steak for $1.49 per pound, spare ribs for 39 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 79 cents per pound, a dozen large eggs for 44 cents, 4 ounces of black pepper for 39 cents, three 18.5-ounce boxes of cake mix for $1, 10 pounds of white potatoes for 59 cents and a dozen lemons for 49 cents.
A&P WEO had boneless chuck roast for 99 cents per pound, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, four 20-ounce loaves of bread for $1, a 14-ounce cream pie for 29 cents and 2 pounds of Kraft Velveeta cheese for $1.19.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Dr. Phibes Rises Again,” “Silent Running” and Clint Eastwood in “Joe Kidd.”
Sept. 12, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
A new high speed electronic engraving machine, on which photographs and some other printed material in the PULASKI CITIZEN were now being made, was installed in the newspaper’s plant the previous week and was the first of its kind to be used by a Tennessee newspaper.
The week’s accumulation of 1.49 inches of rainfall brought some relief to drought-besieged Giles County. It was the larget amount of rainfall since the latter part of July, when 3.33 inches fell during the week of July 24-30.
Dixie Furniture Stores was selling a complete set of a mattress and box springs for $69.95.
Davis & Eslick had bacon for 65 cents per pound, 4 pounds of apples for 39 cents, 25 pounds of white potatoes for 69 cents, sweet white onions for 5 cents per pound and a pound of tossed salad carrots for 10 cents.
Malone’s Super Market was offering a pound of jet-puffed marshmallows for 29 cents, a 58-ounce jar of apple butter for 55 cents, a quart of apple cider for 29 cents, a 20-ounce bottle of ketchup for 33 cents and a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The 300 Spartans,” “Posse from Hell,” “Four Fast Guns” and James Stewart in “Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation.”
