This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 13, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Patrick Gilbert and Barbara Fields Threat were 2011’s Man and Woman of the Year, chosen by Abraham McKissack Lodge 1489 and Mattie Bridgeforth Temple 1120.
The Giles County High School Bobcats picked up their second district win Friday night in a shutout of Hickman County 40-0 at Sam Davis Park.
The Martin was showing “The Help.”
Sept. 16, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Jim Rector, agent for Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company, had announced that he would be a candidate for the position of mayor in the Nov. 12 city election.
Local radio station WMGL in Pulaski had signed an agreement with “WRANGLER COUNTRY STARSEARCH,” a national country music talent show offering a $50,000 first place national prize.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was offering a pair of men’s casual shoes for $13 and women’s triple compartment shoulder bags for $5 each.
Dixie Food Stores had a box of crackers for 69 cents, a loaf of King Hawaiian bread for $1.29, a quart of grape jelly for 79 cents, 3 pounds of apples for 69 cents, 3 pounds of sweet potatoes for $1 and 3 pounds of homegrown tomatoes for $1.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling pork liver for 39 cents per pound, pork roast for 99 cents per pound, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents, a 6.5-ounce can of tuna for 89 cents, an 11-ounce frozen pizza for $1.19 and a half-gallon of buttermilk for 99 cents.
Food Mart was offering 2 pounds of sausage for $2.69, chicken livers for 75 cents per pound, two 17-ounce cans of sweet peas for 69 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.39 and a 24-ounce bottle of Crisco oil for 99 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Chuck Norris in “An Eye for an Eye.”
Sept. 15, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Tennessee Welcome Station south of Elkton played host to more tourists during the first eight months of this year than any of seven such centers operated in the state.
The House-Senate Conference on Public Works appropriations in Washington had given approval to a TVA budget of more than $67 million which included funds for a study of the Lower Elk Concept involving part of Giles County and funds to continue construction on Tims Ford Dam.
Local Shriners would join with others across Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 2, in a county-wide campaign for funds for Shriner Hospitals for Handicapped Children across America.
Han-D-Way Market had six bottles of Pepsi for 39 cents, three dozen small eggs for $1 and five 17-ounce cans of corn for $1.
A&P was offering a dozen oranges for 49 cents, boneless chuck roast for 89 cents per pound and four 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1.
Davis & Eslick was selling round steak for $1.19 per pound, Tennessee Pride sausage for 73 cents per pound, T-bone steak for $1.49 per pound, 3 pounds of apples for 39 cents and a 20-ounce fruit pie for 29 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Dirty Dozen,” “Tick, Tick, Tick” and “Bunny O’Hare.”
Sept. 13, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
John W. Jones received official confirmation of his appointment as Postmaster of the Prospect post office in a telegram from U.S. Sen. Albert Gore last Thursday. He had been serving as Acting Postmaster since Feb. 17, 1961.
Freeman E. Cowherd had announced his candidacy for the office of Alderman from the Fifth Ward of Pulaski, thereby becoming the first candidate to seek a city post in the municipal election of Nov. 9. James Sims, presently representing the Fifth Ward, had stated that he would not seek re-election.
The Dollar Store was selling two boys’ polo shirts for $1 during its Grand Opening.
Malone’s Super Market was offering 3 pounds of apples for 29 cents, sweet potatoes for 10 cents per pound, homegrown tomatoes for 10 cents per pound, whole or half ham for 39 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, medium shrimp for 89 cents per pound, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 39 cents and a pound of coffee for
49 cents.
Davis & Eslick was selling spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, four 46-ounce cans of tomato juice for $1 and four 10-count cans of biscuits for 39 cents.
A&P had a 48-ounce jar of dill pickles for 39 cents and two 14-ounce boxes of cake mix for 69 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theater was showing “Wild River,” “Tennessee’s Partner,” “Davy Crockett, Indian Scout” and “The Honeymoon Machine.”
