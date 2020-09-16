This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 17, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
Searching for “Black Gold,” the Chemical Oil Survey Company of Fort Worth, Texas, had begun drilling operations in the Blooming Grove Community of Giles County in search of oil.
The deadline to register to vote ahead of the 1980 Presidential election was Oct. 4.
Tailback Vincent Massey led the Bridgeforth Middle School Bobcats in scoring as they obtained their third-straight season victory over Columbia the previous night.
Pop Warner football opened its 11th season at Sam Davis Park following elaborate pre-game ceremonies by the Pulaski Civitan Club and Master of Ceremonies Fagan Morris.
Bicentennial tabloids were available at the PULASKI CITIZEN office for $1 per copy.
Dixie Foods had pork chops for $1.19 a pound. Velveeta was $2.99 for a 2-pound loaf and French fries were 59 cents for a 3-pound bag.
Super X Drug Store was selling Kodacolor II film for $2.09, and packages of light bulbs in various wattages for 79 cents each.
Piggly Wiggly had slab bacon for 98 cents a pound, 15-ounce cans of salmon for $1.88 and 1-pound packages of Lays or Ruffles potato chips for $1.59. Three 1-liter bottles of SunDrop were $1 with a $7.50 purchase; limit six.
Food Mart was offering 3 pounds or more of ground beef for $1.28 per pound; fresh ground chuck was $1.77 per pound. Red Delicious apples were $1.19 for a 3-pound bag.
Sept. 16, 1970, The Giles Free Press
Pulaski Mayor Aymett Garner, the previous night, delivered a report to the city board that the City of Pulaski was in violation of state anti-pollution law by burning refuse at the city dump, and any future such burning would result in fines.
Sheriff Doc Oliver said the hunt for the suspects in the theft of a stolen beer truck and 529 cases of beer at the Clarence Cardin Distributing Company would be turned over to the FBI. The truck and most of its cargo were found by officers in a heavily wooded area in the vicinity of Lexington, AL.
Good Year Service Center would perform a 15-point engine tune-up for $20.88.
Fashion Fabric had velour for $2.59 a yard and polyester double knit stripes and solids for $7.99 a yard.
A&P was offering a 4-pound box of smoked bacon for $1.49. White potatoes were 59 cents for a 10-pound bag and yellow onions were 39 cents for a 3-pound bag.
Sept. 14, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
Martin College would officially open its 91st year Sept. 23 with the enrollment of more than 200 students from 11 states and five foreign countries.
A joint proclamation by County Judge Alf Clagett and Pulaski Mayor Herbert Smith gave official status to “Doug Wolaver Day” as an occasion for recognition of the co-owner, trainer and exhibitor of the new World Champion Tennessee Walking Horse, Mack K’s Handshaker.
McClure’s Furniture Store had a five-piece dinette set for $48.88 and a three-piece bedroom suite for $77.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Store was selling a two-piece living room suite for $199.95, plus a coffee table, two end tables and two lamps for 1 cent.
Davis & Eslick had whole fryers for 29 cents per pound, a quart of Miracle Whip for 49 cents and four boxes of cake mix for $1.
Sam Davis Theatre would be screening “The Original Three Stooges” and “The Fugitive Kind” in its 72 degrees cool theater.
