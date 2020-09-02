This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 7, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
The Pulaski Parks Department would host “An Evening Under the Stars with Sam Flood The Silver King” Sept. 24 as the next segment in the Sharewood Amphitheater Concert Series. Admission was one new toy for Toys for Tots Christmas.
Marcus Houston and Mattie Bledsoe had been chosen as Man and Woman of the year by Abraham McKissick Lodge 1489 and Mattie Bridgeforth Temple 1120.
Musical Group Sirens Fall Silent would perform at STAAR Theatre Sept. 11.
Hillcrest Country Club would be holding a Ladies Two-Person Scramble Sept. 15.
Giles Countians Gus Turner and Jake Butler had competed in the 29th Annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills. Turner had finished 27th in the 250C Stock Class. Butler finished 29th in the 450 C Class.
Giles County High School had started district play Sept. 3 with a 41-15 victory on the road at Spring Hill. The Bobcats dedicated the game to the memory of their former teammate Josh Smith, a member of the 2009 football team who had been killed the previous week.
The Bridgeforth Middle School football team defeated EA Cox 29-0 in Columbia.
The Martin movie theater would be showing “Nanny McPhee Returns,” starring Emma Thompson.
Sept. 3, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
The Pulaski Police Department had earned a Pedestrian Safety award for completing one year without a pedestrian fatality.
Martin Methodist College would start its 1980-81 school year the following week.
Brindley Construction Company had been the low bidder for the construction of a 66-unit apartment complex in Mount Pleasant.
The Giles Farmers Co-Op had reached sales of $6,329,081 during the year, a 13.77 percent increase over the previous year.
Interstate Paving Company from Nashville had placed the low bid of $4,391,118 on the state project on State Highway 11 (Minor Hill Highway) which would include constructing a new and wider bridge across Richland Creek, the L&N Railroad and access road into Pulaski.
Piggly Wiggly was having a Store Manager’s Sale: four-roll packages of bathroom tissue were 59 cents, two dozen small eggs were 88 cents and a pound of grapes was 79 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “The Hunter,” starring Steve McQueen, based on a true story.
Sept. 1, 1970, The Giles Free Press
Martin College Athletic Director Kermit Smith had been named as the chairman of the Giles County Democratic Executive Committee.
Giles County native Capt. James D. Ingram, USN, had retired as commanding officer of the naval ROTC unit at Vanderbilt University after working there for three years.
After serving as production manager for a number of years and being an employee of the Pulaski Coca-Cola bottling company for 15 years, Clifton L. (Dick) Cole had been named as the bottling company’s acting manager.
The revised figures from the Giles County Department of Education stated that a total of 4,728 students had enrolled in Giles County schools for the upcoming school year; this figure was well above the number which completed the first six weeks of school the previous year.
A&P Grocery was selling 3-pound cans of Crisco for 69 cents with coupon; 1-pound tins of Maxwell House ground coffee were 97 cents, 14-ounce bottles of Ann Page tomato ketchup were 19 cents and large honeydew melons were 69 cents each.
The Moonglo Drive-In was preparing to show “Jenny,” starring Marlo Thomas and Alan Alda. The next week, the drive-in would screen “Which Way to the Front,” starring Jerry Lewis.
Aug. 31, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
The 1960 Giles County Fair had the largest opening crowd in the fair’s history.
Plans for a new quarter-million dollar motel to be built on South First Street would be submitted for the City Building Inspector’s approval.
Martin College had hired five new faculty members and staff, and more than 200 students were expected to arrive at the beginning of the semester in September.
A new Go-Kart Track had opened on Minor Hill Road, and about 1,000 spectators had attended the event.
The Giles County Green Pastures Committee had been awarded a first-place plaque for its outstanding work during the past year in promoting better pasturage practices. The Pulaski Citizen had also been recognized as the newspaper in Middle Tennessee that cooperated most fully in publicizing the benefits to be gained from participation in the Green Pasture program.
Davis & Eslick was selling 6-ounce jars of Maxwell House instant coffee for 97 cents and four boxes of cake mix in white, yellow or Devil’s Food for $1; Libby’s baby food was 29 cents per three jars and Betty Crocker or Puffin biscuits were 5 cents per 10-count can.
The Sam Davis Theatre would be showing “From the Terrace,” starring Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward for the next week. Adult tickets were 65 cents apiece.
