This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 20, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Byrge-Henson Memorial Scholarship had been awarded to Giles County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Cory Medley by the Tennessee Chapter International Association of Arson Investigators (TNIAAI).
The Martin was showing “The Help.”
Sept. 23, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski’s Mayor Dr. S. A. Garner had officially announced that he would be a candidate for re-election as Mayor of the City of Pulaski in the Nov. 12 election.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Thomas Porterfield was recognized as Giles County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Pulaski Exchange Club.
Family Dollar was offering three 5-ounce bars of soap for $1, a 22-ounce bottle of liquid dish detergent for 89 cents and a two-pack of 60, 75 or 100 Watt lightbulbs for 59 cents.
Reeves Drug Store was selling an 8-ounce jar of Vaseline for 89 cents, a jumbo roll of Bounty paper towels for 99 cents and a 300-count pack of Q-tips for $1.79.
South End Grocery had sausage for $1.59 per pound, sliced slab bacon for $1.09 per pound, a 17-ounce can of green peas for 57 cents, 2 pounds of Banquet fried chicken for $2.89, five 26-ounce containers of salt for $1, a dozen medium eggs for 69 cents, 10 pounds of Idaho potatoes for $1.99 and red seedless grapes for 99 cents per pound.
Food Mart was offering chuck roast for $1.57 per pound, a box of crackers for 69 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 89 cents, six 7.5-ounce cans of biscuits for 99 cents and a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.39.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Bill Murray in “Stripes.”
Sept. 22, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Pulaski Housing Authority had purchased 22 parcels of land in the Bellview Urban Renewal area and would begin in the near future to dismantle 3 or 4 existing substandard houses on the purchased property as a first step toward the complete re-development of a 5-block area along West College Street.
CFW Construction Company of Fayetteville and the Taylor Iron Works of Macon, Ga., had been awarded contracts to construct a $577,000 rural water system to serve Minor Hill and much of a southern portion of Giles County.
A licensed practical nursing course would be offered at the Pulaski Area Vocational-Technical School beginning Oct. 15, according to W. B. Long, superintendent of the school.
Dollar General Stores was selling straw and vinyl handbags for $1 each, four pairs of boys’ or girls’ socks for $1, two bath towels for $1 and 10 wash cloths for $1.
Sears was offering an 18-inch instant-start color television for $299.88 and a 19-inch black and white television for $139.88 during its “Best Seller” Sale.
A&P had a pound of Tennessee Pride sausage for 59 cents, four 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1, four 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1, three loaves of raisin bread for $1 and bananas for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Magic Garden of Stanley Sweetheart,” “The Strawberry Statement” and “Wuthering Heights.”
Sept. 20, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Dr. S. A. Garner, Pulaski dentist, was the first candidate to make a formal announcement of his intention to seek the office of Mayor of Pulaski, subject to the municipal election of Nov. 9.
John Rayburn, Pulaski businessman, had announced his candidacy for the office of Alderman to represent the First Ward of Pulaski, a post presently held by S. W. Brindley who had not indicated whether or not he would seek re-election.
Rebel Farm’s roadster, Bob Up, was crowned World Champion Amateur Roadster last week at the Kentucky State Fair Horse Show in Louisville, continuing his undefeated record for 1961.
Malone’s Super Market was offering 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, sirloin steak for 89 cents per pound, a head of iceberg lettuce for 19 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 29 cents, 10 pounds of Idaho Russet potatoes for 39 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 39 cents, a pound of margarine for 29 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents and a box of 12 moon pies for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Joy Ride,” “Hot Car Girl,” “Dragstrip Riot” and “Goodbye Again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.