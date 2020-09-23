This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 21, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
At its first meeting since the Aug. 5 election, newly-elected aldermen Bernie Dalton and Scott Jarrell were sworn in at the Minor Hill meeting held Sept. 7, and began serving alongside Alderman Brandon Beard, Mayor Tracy Wilburn and Vice Mayor Larry Johnson.
The Giles County Humane Association had requested land for another animal shelter from the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen. GCHA representatives requested a 90-year lease at $1 per year for land located in the Industrial Park that might not otherwise be suitable for development.
The Richland Lady Raiders soccer team had won their first match-up with in-county rival Giles County on a last minute goal that broke a 1-1 tie.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Alpha & Omega,” “Legend of the Guardians” and
“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.”
The Martin movie theater was showing “Takers.” “Easy A” was coming soon.
Sept. 24, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
Mrs. Louise Abernathy had established a $5,000 permanently endowed scholarship at Martin College in honor of her young son who had died of polio and was an avid fan of Martin sports.
The Student Christian Association at Martin College was inviting friends across the conference to attend Spiritual Emphasis Days Oct. 6-8 in the Martin Hall Auditorium. The theme would be “Breaking Free.”
The enrollment for the fall semester at Martin College was set for 290, a 25-percent increase over the 1979 fall enrollment figure.
Pulaski Citizen editor and owner J. Harwood Smith had been awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the Pulaski Rotary Club at the recent club meeting. The award was the highest that could be bestowed to a rotarian.
Bowlers representing Pulaski’s Adult Services Center had taken top honors at a five-way tournament in Columbia. The Pulaski team would host a rematch within the next year’s time.
Davis & Eslick was selling 2-pound bags of pinto beans for 79 cents, 1-quart jars of Kraft mayonnaise for $1.39 and 6.5-ounce cans of tuna for 79 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “Hotwire,” starring George Kennedy and Jean Sanders. Attendees would be entered into a Hotwire sweepstakes to win a $75,000 Rolls Royce.
Sept. 22, 1970, The Giles Free Press
On Sept. 26, the Harleton players of Memphis would present two productions at Martin College. The first would be “The Circus,” primarily aimed at elementary-aged children, and the second would be “Iom Dode.” Both shows would be free for all attendees.
Dr. Wagner, president of Martin College, had announced that Tucker and Wilson Building Supply and General Contractors had given a full tuition and fees scholarship of $600 to the college to be used by a Giles County student.
The Pulaski Lions Club would sponsor White Cane Day Sept. 25, a day for the public to assist the club’s efforts to help those in need of eye surgery and treatment.
Davis & Eslick was selling four 16-ounce cans of fruit cocktail for $1, 9-ounce boxes of cake mix for 10 cents and jumbo honeydew melons for 69 cents each. Cabbage was 10 cents per pound, and peaches were $1 for three 29-ounce cans.
For the next week, the Moonglo Drive-In would show “Hello, Dolly,” winner of four academy awards and starring Barbra Streisand, Walter Matthau and Michael Crawford. Admission was $1.25.
Sept. 21, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
The Pulaski-Giles County Chamber of Commerce would entertain 4-H Club winners and their parents at the annual Rural-Urban Relations dinner at Pulaski Elementary School cafeteria the following week.
The formal opening of the 1960-61 school year at Martin College would take place Sept. 23 in the auditorium. A total of more than 200 students had enrolled, 142 of them being boarding students.
W. F. Morris had been named as co-chairman of the forestry committee of the Elk River Development Association.
Construction of a new baseball stadium at Sam Davis Park had been a subject of consideration by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The board voted to provide $1,500 in 1961 and a similar amount in 1962 toward the construction, provided that the other $5,000 could be raised through other efforts to reach the total estimated cost of $8,000.
A&P Grocery was selling half-gallons of ice cream for 55 cents, 2 pounds of grapes for 25 cents and lightweight brooms for 89 cents. Betty Crocker cake mixes were $1 for three 19-ounce boxes, and cheese was 45 cents per pound.
The Sam Davis Theatre would still be showing “The Crawling Thing from Planet 13.” Admission was 50 cents and 75 cents.
