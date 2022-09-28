This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 25, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
During a called meeting, the Giles County Board of Education named Debbie Braden as the Interim Director of Schools.
Local fisherman Ty Garrett was back in the running for a spot in one of the biggest fishing tournaments in competitive angling, FLW’s All American.
The Giles County High School Bobcats, the state’s top ranked team in Class 4A, would travel to Spring Hill Friday night looking for their sixth win of the season.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “House at the End of the Street,” “Finding Nemo” and “Hotel Transylvania.”
The Martin was showing “The Odd Life of Timothy Green.”
Sept. 28, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Judge Jerome Abernathy had recently appointed a Giles County review board on foster care. Those named by the General Sessions, Juvenile and Probate Judge were: Leon Reed, minister of music and youth activities at First Baptist Church; Mrs. Ellen Herrington, social worker with the Giles County Hospital; Miss Shara Flacy, attorney-at-law, Pulaski; Mrs. Vivian Sima, art teacher in the Giles County school system; and Dr. Gordon C. Shivas, optometrist, Pulaski.
A total of 21 players, 20 men and one woman, had signed to form a Pulaski-Giles County adult soccer team, according to organizer Barry Bass.
Family Dollar was offering a gallon of Dowgard anti-freeze for $3.99, a 32-ounce bottle of dish detergent for 69 cents, two 10-inch hanging planters for $3 and a bundt cake pan for $1.50.
Food Mart was selling boneless beef roast for $1.47 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $3.09, a 12-ounce pack of wieners for $1.39, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents, four 10-ounce cans of Campbell’s tomato soup for $1, 4 pounds of yellow onions for $1, 2 pounds of carrots for 59 cents and a box of Saltine crackers for 49 cents.
Davis & Eslick had T-bone steak for $2.99 per pound, 3 pounds of apples for 89 cents, white grapes for 79 cents per pound, four bell peppers for $1 and five ears of yellow corn for 89 cents.
Sept. 27, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Work was underway at Abernathy Field airport on a major improvement program that would see a more sophisticated runway lighting system, a longer main runway, a new beacon searchlight system and other improvements installed.
Jack B. Henry, president of the Giles County Bar Association, had been named a member of the House of Delegates of the Tennessee Bar Association.
For the first time in history, Giles County headed for Hartsville to meet the fabled Yellowjackets on their home field which, incidentally, happened to be the equally well-known Tobacco Bowl.
Abernathy Hardware was offering a gallon of interior latex wall paint for $3.95, a gallon of aluminum roof paint for $4.75 and a 9-inch roller and tray set for $1.45.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling sliced bacon for 99 cents per pound, spare ribs for 89 cents per pound, sausage for 89 cents per pound, six 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1, four 20-ounce boxes of cake mix for $1, a half-gallon of ice cream for 69 cents, three loaves of bread for $1, 2 pounds of carrots for 39 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound and apples for 15 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Night of the Lepus,” “Point Blank” and “Butterflies Are Free.”
Sept. 26, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Porter Fogg was elected as Alderman for the fifth ward at the regular meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Sept. 25.
A complete line of 14 new Galaxies and nine Fairlane hardtops, station wagons and family-fun sedans, would be introduced in the Sharp Motor Company showrooms and at other Ford dealers throughout the nation Sept. 28.
Mrs. Mary Jane Burns, widow of the late John W. Burns, would be 101 years old Jan. 15, 1963. The centenarian stated that she had been reading the PULASKI CITIZEN since she was in school, estimating around 85 years.
Little Gem Self-Service Shoe Store was offering a pair of insulated and waterproof boots for $15.97.
Malone’s Super Market was selling sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for 89 cents, whole sugar-cured ham for 45 cents per pound, ground beef for 49 cents per pound, turkey for 39 cents per pound, 4 ounces of black pepper for 29 cents, 2 pounds of turnip greens for 29 cents, 2 pounds of bananas for 25 cents and a large head of iceberg lettuce for 19 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering a quart of mayonnaise for 49 cents and squash for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Seven Women from Hell,” “The Woman Hunt” and “The Notorious Landlady.”
