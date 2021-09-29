This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 27, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Best-selling author Sharyn McCrumb would discuss her writing, including her current novel, “The Ballad of Tom Dooley,” as the featured speaker for the ninth annual Martin Methodist College Literary Festival.
Jimmy Thompson, Pulaski fire chief for 17 and one-half years, planned to retire from that position later this year. He started fighting fires with the Elkton Volunteer Fire Department and recalled in 1968 a pumper fire engine costing $20,100, when he spoke with members of the Pulaski Exchange Club Sept. 20.
“We just paid $200,000 for one with hardly any equipment,” he said.
The Giles County High School girls soccer team had reeled off six-straight wins as they headed into the home stretch of the regular season.
The Martin was showing “Contagion.”
Sept. 30 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Employees of the Maremont Corporation, Pulaski Plant, would be honored at a luncheon on by Sears Roebuck and Company. This was the 14th consecutive year the Sears Symbol of Excellence would be awarded to the Pulaski Plant.
Pulaski had earned a Pedestrian Safety Citation for achieving two continuous years without a pedestrian fatality.
Morris Harwell & Son was offering boys’ or men’s long sleeve button-down collar shirts anywhere from $10.99 to $18.
Hardee’s was selling two sausage biscuits for $1.19.
Food Mart had chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.69, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for $1.99, tomatoes for 49 cents per pound and apples for 25 cents per pound.
Dixie Food Stores was offering ground beef for $1.18 per pound, sliced slab bacon for $1.38 per pound, a 30-ounce can of chili with beans for 99 cents, three 8-ounce pot pies for $1, a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter for 99 cents, a dozen medium eggs for 65 cents and four 16-ounce bags of carrots for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Roger Moore in “James Bond 007.”
Sept. 29, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A Giles County High School student, Cheryl Campbell, had been named as one of 15,000 intellectually-talented high school seniors to qualify as a semi-finalist in the National Merit Scholarship competition.
Parmenas Cox, vice mayor of Pulaski and a member of the city board for the past 16 years, had announced his candidacy for re-election in the Nov. 11 city balloting.
Sears was offering a washer with pre-soak and pre-wash cycles for $219.88 and an electronic sensor dryer with wrinkle guard for $159.88.
A&P was selling round steak for 99 cents per pound, sirloin steak for $1.19 per pound, T-bone steak for $1.29 per pound, whole beef ribs for 88 cents per pound, five 16-ounce cans of cream-style or whole kernel corn for $1, 20 pounds of potatoes for 88 cents and 4 pounds of apples for 49 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had pork sausage for 69 cents per pound, four 14-ounce Morton frozen cream pies for $1, a large head of lettuce for 29 cents and bananas for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Moonshine War,” “The Stranger Returns” and “Creatures the World Forgot.”
Sept. 27, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County’s 4-H Club educational exhibit placed in the blue ribbon group at the Tennessee State Fair and received an award of $175. The Giles County 4-H Poultry Judging Team was second place winner in the District Contest at the State Fair.
The Student Christian Association (SCA) at Martin College announced today the inauguration of a series of monthly campus-wide programs which would be held on the first Wednesday evening of each month during the school year and would feature outstanding speakers in lecture-discussion sessions.
The Rev. R. Neal Dean, new pastor of First Presbyterian Church, assumed his duties last Sunday morning when he delivered a sermon at the worship service.
Rogers Furniture Co. was offering 110 Volt electric heaters for as low as $10.95, 25-inch coal or wood heaters for $119.95 and portable oil heaters for $14.95.
Malone’s Super Market was selling bananas for 9 cents per pound, fully cooked picnic hams for 29 cents per pound, a 3-pound jar of peanut butter for 99 cents and a 5-pound bag of flour for 39 cents.
Davis & Eslick had 10 pounds of cobbler potatoes for 39 cents, chuck roast for 55 cents per pound, ground beef for 39 cents per pound and 2 pounds of seedless grapes for 29 cents.
A&P was selling 4 pounds of apples for 39 cents and two 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “I Aim at the Stars,” “12 to the Moon,” “Battle in Outer Space” and “Swiss Family Robinson.”
