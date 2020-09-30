This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 28, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
The enrollment for the 2010-11 academic school year at Martin Methodist College had reached 1,071, a record high. That number was comprised of 827 full-time day students, 31 part-time day students, 141 evening students and 72 dual enrollment students.
Pulaski Citizen reporter and photographer Tracy Ayers had been named the winner of the Tennessee School Board Association’s Excellence in Education Reporting Award during the recent TSBA South Central Fall District meeting.
For the 10th anniversary of Martin Methodist College’s annual Shakespeare on the Green event, the drama department would perform “Shakespeare’s Women,” an adaptation of scenes from Shakespeare’s plays that featured the female characters. All performances would be free.
On Oct. 1, the pumpkin patch at Limoland would open. Admission would be free.
In conjunction with local businesses, the Martin Methodist First Year Experience students would be hosting the Boys and Girls Club Home Run Derby at Magazine Road Park Oct. 8.
The Richland Raiders football team defeated Community High School 41-7 in their recent game.
The Giles County High School golf team had snagged a District 12 championship win the previous week. A total of 15 schools competed in the event.
Crockett Cinemas 3 would be showing “Legend of the Guardians,” “Flipped” and “Wall Street 2.”
Oct. 1, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
The Giles County High School Band would be traveling to Columbia to compete in the seventh annual Columbia Invitational Marching Band Contest. Sixteen bands from Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee would compete.
The Guidance Department at Giles County High School had announced that the Preliminary Aptitude Test-National Merit Scholarship qualifying Test would be given to interested juniors Oct. 31 in the school library. The test cost $3.75 per student.
The Girl Scouts would sponsor a representative of Citizens Against Crime in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church to speak on the subject of how to protect oneself.
At Piggly Wiggly, half-gallon jars of orange juice were 99 cents, three one-liter bottles of SunDrop were $1 and 8-ounce packages of breaded fish sticks were 59 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “The Blue Lagoon,” starring Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins.
Sept. 30, 1970, The Giles Free Press
Dr. Wagner would soon be inaugurated as the 25th president of Martin College.
The Giles County Republican Committee was going to hold a fund-raising dinner for candidates William Brock and Winfield Dunn at the Pulaski Junior High School Cafeteria Oct 2.
Independent 25th District Floterial candidate Terrell Walls would be running as a write-in candidate in the upcoming election after being ruled ineligible for the ballot.
The Giles County Democratic Headquarters had announced that Mrs. Albert Gore and Mrs. John Hooker Jr. would be guests of honor at a coffee that would be given by Giles County women at the Clover Leaf Recreation Center Oct. 12.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile had arrived in Giles County and collected 228 pints of blood from 273 donors, which far exceeded the county’s 183-pint quota.
A&P Grocery was selling 5-pound bags of sugar for 38 cents with coupon, 22-ounce bottles of Ivory liquid detergent for 39 cents with coupon and Jane Parker cherry pies for 59 cents; tea spoons were 29 cents each with every $5 purchase, and tokay grapes were 29 cents per pound.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “Patton,” starring George C. Scott and Karl Maldem.
Sept. 28, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
The showrooms of Pulaski Motor Company would be featuring the largest and smallest of Chrysler-built products for 1961, along with in-between models, on Sept. 29. On display for the public and free demonstration would be the new Imperials, Chryslers, Dodge Darts and Dodge Lancers.
Board of Trustees member of the National 4-H Foundation and 4-H Club worker Miss Margaret J. Gulley would hold the opening session of a seven-week 4-H Leader Training and Depth Program which would begin Oct. 7. The course was intended to train leaders to assist in planning, expanding and carrying out the Giles County 4-H Club program.
An annual meteor shower would take place Oct. 20, and the meteors were believed to be pieces of Haley’s Comet.
Davis & Eslick was selling 1-pound cello bags of carrots for 10 cents, 32 ounces of Purex for 19 cents and a quart of peanut butter for 59 cents. Blackberry jam was 27 cents for 12 ounces, and peaches were 19 cents per pound.
The Sam Davis Theatre would be showing Walt Disney’s “Pollyanna,” starring Hayley Mills, Richard Egan and Jane Wyman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.