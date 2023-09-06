This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 3, 2013, Pulaski Citizen
Local first responders recorded a busy holiday weekend with calls that included a crane worth $750,000 destroyed by flames at TVR Friday, a Minor Hill home lost to fire Saturday and Giles County’s seventh road-related fatality of the year resulting from a Labor Day crash.
The Pulaski Regional Planning Commission approved an expansion consisting of an 8,250-square-foot pre-engineered metal building for Tenneplas.
Lairdland Farm House would host its Eighth Annual Living History Weekend Sept. 12-14.
The Martin was showing “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.”
The Giles County Bobcats imposed their will on Lawrence County, keeping the Cowbell for a third-straight year with their 30-10 victory at Sam Davis Park.
Sept. 6, 1983, Pulaski Citizen
The Giles County Board of Education voted to approve insurance for teachers by Blue Cross/Blue Shield putting to rest the issue dealing with hospitalization insurance for board employees.
The unemployment in Giles County had reached 7.8 for the month of July, which was a .6 percent drop from the previous month.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a jar of salad dressing for 69 cents, a bottle of Tide for $1.69, three bundles of bananas for $1, a head of lettuce for 49 cents, a dozen eggs for 65 cents, a bunch of broccoli for 79 cents, fryer parts for 39 cents, round steak for $1.69 per pound, two cans of biscuits for 99 cents, a package of strawberries for 79 cents, a box of corn flakes for 99 cents, paper towels for 49 cents, a package of hamburger buns for 59 cents, a box of vanilla wafers for $1.19 and a bag of potato chips for 69 cents.
Sept. 5, 1973, The Giles Free Press
The issue of a new Giles County Hospital was to be brought before the quarterly court after initial proposals were discussed by Hospital Affiliates Incorporated, which was the management firm of the previous hospital. The Quarterly Court was set to discuss the approval of a revenue bond that would be issued for the construction of a new hospital at its upcoming meeting in October.
Initial school enrollment in Giles County for the year had held its own for the first time in several years. Year-by-year decline in total enrollment had been noted in previous years, but for the 1973 school year, the numbers were on par with the previous school year.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile was set to come to Pulaski the following Friday with the goal of 168 units of blood.
Davis & Eslick was selling fryers for 57 cents per pound, a bottle of ketchup for 59 cents, a head of lettuce for 19 cents, two cans of biscuits for 29 cents, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 87 cents, a box of tea bags for 59 cents, a spray bottle of disinfectant for 69 cents, a can of sloppy joe sauce for 69 cents, pork chops for 99 cents a pound, two cans of tuna for 89 cents, a box of garbage bags for 49 cents, a box of cake flour for 49 cents, four rolls of toilet paper for 39 cents, three cans of orange juice for 97 cents and a bottle of liquid detergent for 39 cents.
Sept. 8, 1943, Pulaski Citizen
The Giles County 4-H Club members were making plans for active participation in the September War Bond campaign that would begin the following Thursday. While the 4-H Club of the county had not been assigned a quota, their purchases of bonds and stamps would be included in the $978,500 goal that the county had been asked to raise and would be a part of the $1 million quota that club members over the state had been assigned by the State War Finance Committee.
Citizens in Giles County rejoiced over the announcement made by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower informing the United States of the unconditional surrender of the Italian armed forces.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Crystal Ball,” “The Old Chisholm Trail,” “The Amazing Mrs. Holliday” and “Power Girl.”
Best Theater was showing “My Favorite Blonde,” starring Bob Hope.
