This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 4, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Mike Meek, recently named chief executive officer at Pulaski Electric, was among recent appointees by Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford who were approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Aug. 28.
Cobb to Baker was the recipe for a Giles County High School Homecoming win over East Hickman the previous week, 58-6. Al Cobb and Kenton Baker hooked up for four touchdowns together, and each found pay dirt with other teammates giving them five touchdowns each on the night.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “2016: Obama’s America” and “The Possession.”
Sept. 8, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to commit the city to no more than $190,000 in connection with the traffic control plan which would soon be implemented to streamline traffic in the downtown area.
Family Dollar was offering a 65-ounce box of Arm and Hammer laundry detergent for $1 and three pairs of boys’ Pro-Ked tube socks for $2.66.
Food Mart was selling 2 pounds of sausage for $3.09, a 12-ounce pack of wieners for 99 cents, a 6.5-ounce can of Star Kist tuna for 79 cents, bananas for 39 cents per pound, 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents, a box of crackers for 59 cents and two eight-count packs of hotdog buns for 99 cents.
Walls South End Grocery had boneless shoulder roast for $1.59 per pound, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 99 cents and three large heads of lettuce for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Rocky III.”
Sept. 6, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Officials of Minor Hill had been supplied with a new concept proposal for development of a new 51.6-acre industrial park there.
Giles County quarterback Billy Jones reeled off two long touchdown runs to lead his Bobcats past Lafayette 20-8 before nearly 3,000 fans at Sam Davis Park. It was Giles County’s first-ever victory over the Macon County Tigers.
A&P WEO was selling sliced bacon for 79 cents per pound, a pound of sausage for 59 cents, a six-count pack of waffles for 10 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, a 3-pound can of Crisco shortening for 88 cents, 2 pounds of Velveeta cheese for $1.19 and a dozen medium eggs for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Mad Dogs & Englishmen,” “Now You See Him, Now You Don’t” and Elvis Presley in “That’s the Way It Is.”
Sept. 5, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
An international oratorical contest had been won by a Pulaski youth, Gary Meyer, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. L. Myer.
The 1962 Giles County Fair drew to a successful close Sept. 1 with an estimated 23,000 persons having enjoyed it to the fullest.
Giles County horses brought home five world championships and two reserve world championships from the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville the previous week.
Malone’s Super Market was selling T-bone steak for 97 cents per pound, 10 ounces of yellow squash for 17 cents, a quart of peanut oil for 77 cents, a 3-pound can of Crisco shortening for 67 cents, a pound of Luzianne coffee for 57 cents and a 46-ounce can of orange juice for 37 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Merrill’s Marauders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.