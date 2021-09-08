This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 6, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Giles County raised $118,000 during its 2011 event, and organizers had already begun plans for 2012.
The Giles County High School Bobcats spotted host East Hickman seven points then reeled off 48 unanswered points to open district play with a 48-14 road win.
Sept. 9, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The TVA Board of Directors had approved an increase in electric rates of 8.6 percent for most of the Tennessee Valley’s 2.5 million rate-payers, including customers of the Pulaski Electric System. The increase, needed to offset rising fuel costs, interest rates and general inflation, would be effective Oct. 2.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes had a pair of women’s casual shoes for $10, a double-handled shoulder bag for $5 and a pair of men’s western boots for $20.
Family Dollar was selling three 3.5-ounce bars of Caress soap for $1, a 44-ounce box of Rinso laundry detergent for $1 and a pair of men’s denim jeans for $7.99.
Dixie Food Stores was offering a box of crackers for 49 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, sliced slab bacon for $1.28 per pound, pork or beef liver for 48 cents per pound, four 10-count cans of biscuits for 69 cents, a head of lettuce for 49 cents, 4 pounds of carrots for $1, 4 pounds of sweet yellow onions for $1 and 3 pounds of sweet potatoes for $1.
Food Mart had pork roast for $1.09 per pound, pork steak for $1.19 per pound, chicken franks for 89 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.69, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.39, two 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1.29 and pears for 59 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Demonoid.”
Sept. 8, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Giles County High School was instituting a new course of study for its senior high students on public speaking.
According to information released by Martin College Director of Public Affairs Ben R. Alford, five Martin instructors and officials had recently been chosen for inclusion in the prestigious “Outstanding Educators of America, 1971.”
Plans for construction of the first all-new building on Pulaski’s Square in many years had been announced by W. D. Watson, owner of Watson’s Hardware Store. A building purchased by Watson the previous summer which burned 4 months later was to be succeeded by a new three-story structure on the site where Western Auto Store operated until last November’s fire.
Han-D-Way Market was offering a large roll of Scott paper towels for 43 cents, a roll of aluminum foil for 63 cents, three dozen small eggs for $1 and Chieftain bacon for 39 cents per pound.
A&P was selling pork loin for 69 cents per pound, corn beef for 69 cents per pound, 2 pounds of Tennessee Pride sausage for $1.57, eight 8-ounce cans of Hunt’s tomato sauce for $1, four 16-ounce cans of cream-style or whole kernel corn for $1, a two-count pack of frozen pie crusts for 37 cents and 20 pounds of Russet potatoes for 99 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Zabriskie Point,” “The Andromeda Strain” and Raquel Welch in “Flareup.”
Sept. 6, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Mayor Herbert Smith, charter member of the Mayors of America Unity Program, received an exact replica reproduction of the Unity Scroll presented to President Kennedy on May 25 in Washington. The Scroll was a declaration from 1,833 Mayors expressing their support to the President “in whatever sacrifice the cause of freedom may demand.”
Giles Countians were reminded of the opportunity now available to have, without charge, a chest X-ray examination while the mobile X-ray unit from the Division of Tuberculosis Control, Tennessee department of Public Health, was in this area.
Thompson Motor Co. was offering a used 1958 Ford Fairlane V8 with new tires and air-conditioning for $1,275 and a used 1959 straight-shift Chevrolet for $1,350 during its weekend sale.
Pigg & Parsons was selling boys’ Farah slacks for $2.98.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The True Story of Jesse James,” “Jesse James’ Women,” “Young Jesse James” and “Two Rode Together.”
