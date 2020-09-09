This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 14, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
Richland Elementary School would hold a Fall Carnival fund-raiser, the proceeds of which would go to sponsor school-wide field trips and other recreational forms of education. Tickets were 25 cents each, and the fun would include a dunking booth, inflatables, a fortune teller, snow cones and more.
The 27th anniversary of the PACE Antique Car Show would be hosted at Martin Methodist and sponsored by First National Bank. The first 150 cars would receive a show plaque, spectators would have free admission, and walking tours of the campus would be available.
The Magazine Club would be celebrating its 120th anniversary at the Gault Fine Arts Center. Activities would include an exhibit by Nashville Artist Phil Ponder, a display of club memorabilia, a presentation by speaker David Alford and a tour of Pulaski’s old opera house.
The Giles County High School Bobcats had defeated Shelbyville 42-14.
Crockett Cinemas 3 would be showing “The Switch,” “Resident Evil” and “Alpha Omega.”
The Martin movie theater would be showing “Lottery Ticket,” featuring T-Pain, Ice Cube and Terry Crews.
Sept. 10, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
Te Read, Richard Young, Laura Holland and Richard Long Jr., four members of the Giles County 4-H club, had been named State Junior High Winners. Mariana Mayfield had been named a second-place State Junior High Winner.
Reagan Headquarters had been established on the west side of the Pulaski Square in the former Richland Plaza Hotel building. Official opening and hours would be set in place the following week.
Piggly Wiggly was selling three 8.5-ounce cans of pineapple for $1, a 1-pound bag of Maxwell House coffee for $2.19 and a 5-pound bag of flour for 88 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “Smokey and the Bandit,” starring Burt Reynolds and Sally Field.
Sept. 8, 1970, The Giles Free Press
Enrollment at Martin College was expected to be at 400 for the upcoming semester.
Martin’s recreational area had been expanded so that it included four new tennis courts in addition to volleyball, croquet and badminton courts.
Martin College president Dr. Harry D. Wagner announced that Pulaski’s Gabriel Division of the Maremont Corporation had established two full scholarships at the college for Giles County youth. Students had to be in the upper half of their graduating class, motivated to work and be in significant financial need to be eligible for the scholarship.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a break-in at Moonglo Drive-In, during which the thieves took cigarettes and other merchandise from the concessions building.
A&P Grocery was selling a pound of roast for 89 cents, 4-pound bags of apples for 69 cents and a 64-count package of tea bags for 59 cents. A pound of California seedless grapes was 33 cents, and a 1-quart jar of mayonnaise was 59 cents.
For the remainder of the week, the Moonglo Drive-In would show “Anne of the Thousand Days,” starring Richard Burton and Genevieve Bujold. Starting the following Sunday, the drive-in would show “Angel Unchained,” starring Don Stroud, Luke Askew and Larry
Bishop.
Sept. 7, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
The dedication ceremony for the new Go-Kart Track on Minor Hill Road would take place Sept. 11 and would include a 20-lap skill driving contest and three other
events.
Out of 19 girls who had competed in the Junior Miss Giles County competition, Debra Poole was crowned the winner.
A special class for Market Hogs had been added to the Swine Show at the recent Giles County Fair, and Leroy Glover’s entry took first place in the competition.
The Rotary Club was planning a gala event in honor of Douglas Wolaver, co-owner and exhibitor of the new World Champion Tennessee Walking Horse Mack K’s Handshaker, for Oct. 1. Mack K’s Handshaker had taken blue ribbons in the Stallion Class in multiple shows, and Wolaver was the youngest rider to ever win the Grand Championship.
K and S Department Store was selling boys’ sport shirts for $1.99, men’s felt hats for $3.99 and ladies’ woolen skirts for $3.99. Electric blankets were $15.88, and corduroy suits were $29.99.
For the remainder of the week, the Sam Davis Theatre would show “The Bellboy,” starring Jerry Lewis. Starting the following Sunday, “Ice Palace,” starring Richard Burton, would screen.
