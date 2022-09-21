This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Sept. 18, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Howard Switzer, an architect from Linden, Perry County, was running for the Seventh District Congressional seat as a Green Party candidate.
Giles County Commissioner Bill Holt formally ended 33 years on the commission by reading his resignation letter Sept. 10 but not before trying to get money added back to the school system budget.
For the first time in the 17-year history of the South Giles football program, the Eagles left the field victorious over their in-county rival Bridgeforth with last week’s 14-6 win.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “House at the End of the Street,” “Finding Nemo” and “Last Ounce of Courage.”
The Martin was showing “Hope Springs.”
Sept. 21, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Tony Lee became a one-gallon blood donor on Monday when he donated his 8th pint of blood during the Red Cross Bloodmobile’s visit to Pulaski.
Giles County had a new home health care agency, Home Health Care of Giles Co., Inc. The corporation would hold an open house Sept. 26 to allow local residents to view the facility and meet members of the staff.
Lawrence C. Keeble had joined the Farmers’ Home Administration in Giles County as a supervisor.
Family Dollar was selling two 6-ounce solid air fresheners for 79 cents and a 16-ounce bottle of L’Oreal shampoo for $1.39.
Pulaski Auto Supply was offering a 12-foot booster cable for $6.49.
Save-A-Lot was selling a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, a 6.5-ounce can of tuna for 69 cents and a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for 85 cents.
Food Mart had 2 pounds of sausage for $3.09, a 12-ounce pack of turkey franks for 89 cents, an 18-ounce pack of corn dogs for $1.89, a dozen large eggs for 69 cents, a box of crackers for 79 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 79 cents, four bell peppers for $1, 2 pounds of carrots for 59 cents, apples for 39 cents per pound and a 12-ounce Tontino’s pizza for $1.09.
Sept. 20, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A proposal that local pool rooms be permitted to remain open after midnight on weekdays and during certain hours on Sunday was taken under advisement Tuesday night by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
C. Edgar Stevens had resigned as manager of Hillcrest County Club to join the administrative staff of Giles County Hospital, effective Sept. 30.
The Giles County School Board had approved a proposal from the county’s coaches calling for increases in supplements for coaches amounting to $8,000.
Slack Shack was offering a pair of men’s knit slacks for $12, men’s belts for $3 each and men’s ties for $3 each.
A&P WEO was selling boneless chuck roast for 99 cents per pound, whole beef ribs for 89 cents per pound, a quart of mayonnaise for 55 cents, a pound of Colombian coffee for 89 cents, a 16-ounce can of tiny green peas for 29 cents, 10 pounds of white potatoes for 59 cents and 4 pounds of apples for 69 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Hitchhikers,” “Moonshine Mountain” and John Wayne in “The Cowboys.”
Sept. 19, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
With all dormitories filled to capacity, Martin College got its 93rd session underway this week with freshman and sophomore registration being completed today (Wednesday).
“Sweet,” Patricia Robinson’s fine Jersey heifer, carried away the Senior Grand Champion honors in the Middle Tennessee 4-H Dairy Show held in Nashville.
Dr. Louie A. Edmundson, physician of the Bethel community, would be honored by his Alma Mater this Sunday, Sept. 23, for completion of fifty years of service.
Goodyear was offering a G.E. automatic washer for $199.95 with trade and a G.E. 10-cubic foot refrigerator for $169.95 with trade.
Malone’s Super Market had 2 pounds of sausage for 89 cents, whole tenderized ham for 45 cents per pound, 3 pounds of American Ace peanut butter for 99 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, a pound of frozen strawberries for 39 cents, 2 pounds of frozen french fries for 39 cents and three tall cans of Carnation evaporated milk for 46 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Hell Is for Heroes,” “Swingin’ Along,” “That Touch of Mink” and John Wayne in “The Comancheros.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.