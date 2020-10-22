Badcock Home Furniture & More ‘Looks Forward to Serving the Community’
Badcock Home Furniture & More is a nationally known brand.
“Badcock is driven today, just as it was in 1904, by providing customers with the color and style of home furnishings they want, at prices they love, by friendly sales associates, in an atmosphere that allows them to picture the furniture in their own home.”
Pulaski welcomed its own store in February of this year in the previous Fred’s location at 1676 W. College St., across from Wal-Mart. This store is just the latest addition to the roster for owners, Catherine and Andrew Finlayson, who have several stores throughout the Tennessee area. They are looking forward to establishing themselves and the store within the community.
True to the Badcock philosophy, “Our business is a combination of great quality, great pricing and great customer service unmatched in the area,” Branden Pitchford said. “Our sales team has been with us since opening — Vicki, Tasha and Kelly.”
The store has regular sales and promotions throughout the year.
“Currently, we have our Treat Yourself Sale going on and of course are preparing for the holiday season,” Pitchford said. “We do have a bargain center located in the back of the store where you can find highly discounted merchandise.”
Badcock Home Furniture
& More is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
“We look forward to serving the community and appreciate the opportunity to do so,” Pitchford concluded.
