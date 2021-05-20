Coming Soon — Brownlow Collision Center
A lot has changed over the past 12 months for most of us. The same might be said for Brownlow Body Shop.
Brownlow continues to offer the same great, friendly service they are known for, but big things are on the horizon.
“We will be moving our shop from our current location (an old shirt factory) on Minor Hill Highway and building a brand-new location at 1151 W. College St. in Pulaski, next to Farm Bureau, in late 2021,” explained Office Manager Danette Roberts.
“We will have the same friendly faces and high-quality service that we are well know for and are excited to expand both our building and our service offerings to the community.”
Brownlow Body Shop was first opened in 1987 and was the brainchild of Joe Brownlow. From the start, the shop has served the citizens of Giles County with a high standard of quality in automotive body repairs.
When Brownlow decided to retire, a man with extensive knowledge of auto body work was required to maintain the high standards he had set. In November 2017, his nephew Jay and wife Kim bought the shop.
“Joe can still be seen around the shop from time to time,” Roberts said.
The new owners brought along with them the same extensive knowledge of automobiles and the auto insurance industry.
“Jay comes from a long family line of car aficionados,” Roberts said. “Professionally, he has more than 20 years of experience on the insurance side of automobile claims.”
As the auto body industry has changed, the shop has made every effort to serve customers and the community by adding services and modernizing.
“While we modernize our facilities, we will also be modernizing our name,” Roberts added. “Be on the lookout for Brownlow Collision Center this fall.”
Brownlow’s personnel carry the important I-CAR certification. The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair is the industry standard for excellence in auto collision repair. As with the auto industry, there is constant change in the repair industry as well. I-CAR provides ongoing training programs to make sure repair technicians, shop owners, automobile manufacturers and even insurers are educated in the latest state-of-the-art techniques.
“We strive to help all of our customers in any way we can from educating them on the insurance claims process, repair process and rental cars,” Roberts said. “All of our labor and paint work are warranted as long as you own the vehicle, certain exceptions may apply, and we can assist with glass repair, finding replacement parts and vehicle restoration projects.”
Brownlow Body Shop is currently located at 2842 Minor Hill Highway, Pulaski, or you can reach them at 363-7603.
