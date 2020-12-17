Cozy Cabin — Something for Every Coffee Lover
Need a warm beverage to ward off the coming Tennessee cold? Look no further than the Cozy Cabin, a delightfully quaint drive-thru coffee shop on the west side of Pulaski. Whether you are in the mood for traditional coffee or something a little more exotic like the popular Campfire Mocha, the Cozy Cabin has something for every coffee lover.
Owner Mary Dubberly, an Oregon native, noticed a lack of drive-thru coffee shops that were ever-present on the west coast. In 2014, she and her husband founded the original Cozy Cabin in Lawrenceburg.
“We wanted to have just strictly a drive-thru business model and not a ‘come in and sit down’ place, something small where it’s easy for people to get in and out,” Dubberly said.
The shop’s unique look was directly inspired by famous Tennessean Davy Crockett and the cabin.
Fast-forward to 2020, and the Cozy Cabin has two locations: the original location in Lawrenceburg, which will be celebrating its sixth anniversary Dec. 22, and the Pulaski Cabin, which just celebrated its third anniversary in November. A third location in Columbia is in the works, with hope for construction to begin Spring 2021.
One of the calling cards of the Cozy Cabin customer experience is unmatched customer service.
“We get to know our customers. We see babies born and grow up. We see people get married, and we feel like we are part of their lives. It’s like one big family,” Dubberly said.
The consistent quality of the customer service is due in large part to very little employee turnover, which generally only occurs when employees move on for career or schooling purposes. One such employee is general manager Alex Rhinehart, who has been with the company for years and is “just awesome,” according to Dubberly.
The Cozy Cabin’s community reach extends beyond supplying southern Tennesseans with delicious coffee. The shop is also an active supporter of Kid’s Place, A Child Advocacy Center, a Lawrenceburg non-profit that supports abused children locally, and has held fund-raiser days for the charity in the past.
Discount events are held throughout the year for many critical community support groups such as first-responders, military, teachers and nurses, an act Dubberly believes is important “because they support us.”
With Christmas just around the corner, the Cozy Cabin supplies a variety of merchandise including gift cards, T-shirts, hats, chocolate-covered coffee beans and new stainless steel cups with Cozy Cabin’s logo.
The Cozy Cabin’s Pulaski location is found at 16616 W. College St. Call them at 347-5044 or find them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.