‘I Love This Town, the People and My Job’
Where better to receive your dental care than from a dentist with an establishment in her hometown of Pulaski who volunteers countless hours and expertise to not only her community but others as well?
That dentist is none other than Dr. Tesa Jolly.
Jolly has been practicing dentistry in her office at 217 W. Jefferson St. for nearly 12 years, and she instituted the town’s first Free Dental Day which has been an annual event for 11 years now.
After finishing dental school, Jolly purchased her office from Dr. Edward Sisk’s estate. Several of Sisk’s team remained and still work there today.
Jolly and her all-female staff, who also volunteer their services on Free Dental Days, offer a kind hand and gentle touch to patients of every age and, with being mothers themselves, especially children.
“I am a mother of five children, one with special needs. I understand the need for flexibility in scheduling, those with dentistry anxiety and how to help children and parents have positive dental experiences,” Jolly said.
Patients are grateful to Jolly and her team for the exceptional post care follow-up they provide to ensure those patients are doing well.
“We get great patient feedback on our reviews about this,” she said.
According to Jolly, hers is the only office in the area to provide after-hours emergency dentistry and teledentistry services (especially needed during a pandemic). They also offer 3-D X-rays, Botox therapy for temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ) and other issues and a revolutionary treatment option for the management of tooth decay.
“Silver Diamine Fluoride or SDF is an antimicrobial liquid that is able to treat cavities in a non-invasive, fast, affordable and painless manner,” Jolly asserted.
If you are feeling insecure about visiting a dentist during this time, Jolly instills confidence in her office and team.
“Our COVID protocol is a model for other dental offices,” she said.
Jolly also works with Give Back a Smile, an organization that pairs survivors of domestic and/or sexual abuse who sustained dental trauma from that abuse with a cosmetic dentist who volunteers their time and services to revive their smile.
“We just finished a beautiful woman’s smile a couple of weeks ago,” she said. “She drove two and-a-half hours to get help from our practice.”
Working in her office, Jolly looks out at the The Growing Tree playground and reminisces of the time when she played there as a child.
“I’ve dreamed of being a dentist, and there’s nothing else I’d rather do,” Jolly said. “I love this town, the people and my job.”
In her “homey looking” office that is “lit beautifully with large windows,” she achieves that dream for those in this community and beyond.
“Public health is my passion, and my entire team feels the same way,” Jolly added. “At the end of the day we may be tired, but we are also always thankful for the people we were able to help that day.”
