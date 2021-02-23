Farmers Mutual: New Location, Same Experienced Service
Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Giles County stands ready to serve you for your auto, life, health and commercial insurance needs.
“For over 120 years we have provided protection for homes, farms, buildings of all types and personal property,” agent Wendell Wilburn, a native of southern Middle Tennessee, said.
A company that was chartered in 1900 is more than capable of offering you these products “at very competitive rates,” Wilburn added.
With more than 30 years experience as an insurance industry leader, Wilburn is just the agent for you. He has been providing these services at the Farmers Mutual Agency in Pulaski for 23 years.
“We have provided excellent customer service and prompt claim payment ability,” he said.
Wilburn attended Cornersville High School and went on to graduate from Martin Methodist College. He is not only an instructor at the Life Underwriter Training Council (LUTC) but also the president of the Tennessee Association of Farm Mutuals.
Having before been a sales manager with Liberty National, Wilburn decided to use his talents to better serve those on the local front through the Farmers Mutual Agency.
Wilburn and wife Janey have been married for 42 years and enjoy spending time with their three children and five grandchildren.
You can visit Wilburn via the convenient drive-thru service at their new location, 1029 W. College St. in Pulaski, or walk-ins are welcome as well.
“We have an excellent staff here to help you,” Wilburn added.
Let them see if they can save you money on your insurance coverage by requesting a free quote. Just call 363-1322 or visit FarmersMutualTN.com. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-noon.
“We’ve been proud to serve farmers, homeowners and all over the years,” Wilburn said. “We continue to do so with good customer service and the cheapest rates possible we can find.”
