 Holley’s Printing is a full-service commercial printing company with products that fall under a large umbrella of services and take on many forms, fulfilling virtually any printing need you desire.

The company specializes in products such as traditional printing (cards, booklets, manuals, etc.), flexographic printing (labels), wide format printing (banners and signs) and promotional items (T-shirts, cups, etc.).

Holley’s Printing recently supplied colorful artwork for Cornersville’s new KidsVille Playground including wall stickers and signage. Visit Holley's Printing online at HolleysPrinting.com.

Products

You cannot have a printing service and not be able to provide an essential component — paper products and labeling. The paper printing services provided by the company take the form of many commonly used information platforms such as wedding and graduation invitations, employee or instruction manuals, booklets, pamphlets, folders, posters and more. 

Labeling products can be anything from the company logo on stickers to vehicle decals and have a wide range of uses in commercial or non-commercial settings. Holley’s provides labeling for the food industry such as barcodes, branding and ingredient lists.

Although many imagine paper-type products when thinking about the printing industry, there are countless items outside of this scope that can be accommodated. Promotional items such as lanyards, mugs, notepads, shirts, bottles, bandannas, sunglasses or even a sound-activated LED badge can be customized. 

Wide-Format Printing

Holley’s provides many projects with its wide-format printer such as indoor or outdoor signage, commercial signage, wallpaper, wall graphics, window clings, decals for vehicles, fund-raising banners, product labeling and many more.

“You don’t really realize how much of this stuff you’re walking by in a store or the mall that is made by wide-format printing,” Hatfield said. “Everything that you see plastered on the walls or displayed in these businesses are all made by a printer like this.”

Local Impact

Holley’s not only impacts the surrounding community through business, they also support students and charities that leave a positive effect on the environment as a whole.

One of the ways the company supports growth is in sponsorships to a wide array of local programs such as Martin Methodist College, Babe Ruth Baseball, Giles County Girl’s Soccer team, various school programs and more. They are also proud to assist in many community events and fund-raisers such as the Rotary pancake breakfast and WKSR radio auction.

 

