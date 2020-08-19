‘We Live Here Too’
Though the Minor Hill Farm & Home Center is relatively new in it’s current incarnation, the roots of the company run deep in the community. The location has served as a military clothing factory and, in August 2014, was operated as a struggling hardware store when its then-owner was looking for a way out.
As luck would have it, Jimmy Williams and Perry Miller, who were both involved in the building trade elsewhere, were looking to partner in a business of their own. They bought the business and opened the Minor Hill Farm & Home Center.
“What had begun as a local source for animal feed and nails has evolved into a better version of that, as well as a well-stocked hardware store and outbuilding supply
destination,” explained Toby Bostwick.
Farm and commercial buildings are the highlighted products for the business.
“Bring us plans and ideas for your dream outbuilding and we’ll do our best to help you initiate a course of action that includes the best pricing we can offer. We offer supplies and advice for the do-it-yourselfer, we can line up trustworthy contractors to provide a ready building, if preferred, or most any variation inbetween those options.”
The store celebrates customers as well as associates, most of which have been with the center since it’s opening.
“We have a customer appreciation day when the weather turns cooler — though we may have to delay it, depending on what happens with the Covid virus. We have prizes, food and the chance to hob-nob with friends and neighbors. All but one of our associates have been on board since the first day of operation; all are special, loyal and greatly appreciated and the anniversary of every associate’s birth is celebrated.”
“We’re not a remote corporation, we live here too. And for us, charity is continuous, ongoing, personal, often local and definitely not touted lest that recognition be our only reward. We’re here for you, just south of Minor Hill by the park and in the unassuming building just off Wray Branch Road.”
Minor Hill Farm & Home Center is located at 166 Wray Branch Road. Call them at 565-3503 or find them on Facebook.
