‘We Treat Every Day As an Opportunity to Do Good Things’
The Minor Hill Farm and Home Center opened its doors in September 2014 when Jimmy Williams and Perry Miller decided to put their knowledge of the building trade together in a business to serve the community.
“Perry has since retired from ownership but remains a valued member of our staff,” team member Toby Bostwick explained.
“What started as a local source for animal feed and nails has evolved. A couple of years after opening, we partnered with House Hansen Hardware and now boast a well-stocked hardware store!”
The roots of the location run deep in the Minor Hill Community and in Giles County. It has served as a military clothing factory and in 2014 was operated as a struggling hardware store when it was bought out by Williams and Miller.
“We may be a little of a drive to Minor Hill, but you will be surprised at all that we offer,” Bostwick said, adding, “We are neighbors serving neighbors.”
According to Bostwick, the operation wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated team members who keep things running smoothly.
“Perry Miller, our original partner, who now wears many hats, doing product pick-ups and deliveries, bookkeeping and many other tasks, along with Jimmy’s family are integral to our store,” Bostwick said. “Jimmy is not only a very involved owner, but also does job quoting, sales and is the face of our business, and Alton, Lester and Grady — Jimmy’s sons — work tirelessly in the store assisting customers, making deliveries and keeping us all in line.”
As were many businesses, the center was not spared from the effects of COVID-19.
“We closed due to COVID-19 when Jimmy was hospitalized with COVID for a short time, but the larger impact is what affects everyone — limited availability and price increases of many building and hardware supplies.”
The center supplies the community with building materials, feed and a vast array of hardware needs while striving to remain competitive in the market.
“We are the only store of our kind locally,” Bostwick said. “We live here and consider our customers our friends. Every day is a celebration of life’s opportunities, thus we treat every day as an opportunity to do good things!”
Visit Minor Hill Farm & Home Center at 166 Wray Branch Road. Call them at 565-3503 or find them on Facebook.
