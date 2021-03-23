Oliver Wellness & Massage Offers Personal, Private Experience
Oliver Wellness & Massage focuses on the health and well-being of their clients. They pride themselves on making each client’s visit a personal and private experience, whether it’s a spa treatment or a therapeutic appointment.
Owners Hailey and Nic Oliver opened the business in Lawrenceburg in 2019 and moved it to Pulaski in October 2020. After graduation from massage school, Hailey Oliver practiced as a licensed therapist for more than 10 years and decided to return to school for a degree in business.
In the meantime, she went to work in the industrial sector and, after the birth of their children, she and husband Nic decided to go into business for themselves. They decided not only to offer massage therapy, but to combine it with health and wellness options like detox, an oxygen bar, a flotation tank and a Himalayan salt room.
“The spa treatments are Nic’s purview,” said Hailey explained. “My specialty is pain therapy. I carry a special certification and training for it and our other massage therapist, Kyle Perry, specializes in prenatal massage.”
Other services offered include facials, full body waxing and other beauty treatments performed by licensed anesthetist Madisen McMahan. All services are done by appointment-only through team member Kyla Brown who is in charge of front of house services.
Active in their community, which Nic also serves as a Giles County Sheriff’s Department deputy, they are members of the Giles County Chamber and opened with a traditional ribbon cutting. They also partner with the domestic violence center, The Shelter, to provide any of their services for women who may be suffering from PTSD, free of charge.
“We take great care to provide a completely private experience for our clients,” Hailey explained. “Unlike salons, who offer some of the same services, our clients are not exposed to each other, coming or going. We’re very private. We offer an exclusive private service.”
Services are also offered in a group setting.
“We are able to offer services for small groups such as a bridal party or for an employee appreciation event,” Hailey added.
A special discount is offered to those trying the flotation tank and there are memberships for floating and massage.
“Our float tank is a big thing and the closest one to us is in Franklin.”
Services are offered seven days a week by appointment only. They include massage, facials, full body waxing, alt garden room, Zen float tank, detox, Yoni steams and an oxygen bar.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 309-0462, email oliverwellnessandmassage@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.
