Weddings may focus on the couples getting hitched, but weddings also are special thanks to the many family and friends couples involve in the festivities.
Some of the more successful weddings are ones in which couples honor their guests and let them know how much they’re appreciated. By incorporating these ideas into their wedding ceremonies and receptions, couples can let their guests know how much they’re loved.
• Arrange seats at the ceremony (if practical) in a circular pattern around you so that everyone can have a great view when you exchange vows.
• Make sure the photographer takes photos of everyone at every table and then share those photos on a wedding website or via social media. Create a hashtag unique to your wedding so that guests can easily find the photos.
• Seat guests in places where they’re most likely to be comfortable. Keep elderly guests away from speakers and near exits to facilitate trips to the bathroom.
• Be mindful of all food allergies or requirements and have accommodations set up in advance.
• Honor those people who could not be at the wedding in a special way, including deceased family and friends.
• Remember to thank everyone for coming and follow up those in-person sentiments with handwritten, personalized thank-you notes after the wedding.
