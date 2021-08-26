The No. 5 nationally-ranked UT Southern Women’s Soccer team became the first team to ever compete under the UTS moniker, defeating No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan by a 4-3 margin in a rain-filled contest Wednesday at Grissom Pitch.
NAIA All-Americans Estelle Ekada and Adisa Amang stole the show for the FireHawks (1-0), combining to score and assist on all four of the FireHawk tallies.
In a back-and-forth affair, Ekada buried the match-winner with just under 15 minutes left to play to give the FireHawks the win.
The match marked the first-ever contest for the FireHawks as UT Southern -- regardless of sport.
“The weather and pitch were problematic tonight, and a lot of credit to Indiana Wesleyan, who are a very well-coached side,” FireHawks head coach Will Austin said. “I am proud of our players for fighting through adversity to come out with a quality win over the No. 11 team in the country. A lot of credit goes to Estelle and Adisa for providing the final quality we needed on a difficult night. It was an honor to be the first team to represent UT Southern in the win column.”
UT Southern will see another historic first this Saturday when it hosts Dalton State (Ga.) College. The matchup will mark the first-ever meeting for the FireHawks versus another public institution.
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Grissom Pitch.
Volleyball Takes 3-of-4 at Vette City Classic
The UT Southern Volleyball team picked up three victories in its first four matches of the year last weekend at the Vette City Classic in Bowling Green, Ky.
The FireHawks (3-1) notched a 3-2 win versus Reinhardt (Ga.) University on Friday, and followed up with wins versus Missouri Valley College and Union (Ky.) College on Saturday.
The FireHawks suffered their lone loss of the weekend versus Point (Ga.) University on Friday afternoon.
Senior Brianna Turner led the FireHawks with 56 kills over the course of the four matches.
Turner had her best performance of the weekend in the win versus MVC, posting 18 kills as part of a five-set victory.
Freshman Laura Howell and senior Summer Jackson led the FireHawks with 49 and 45 digs, respectively.
—Staff Reports
