The Giles County Fair’s 2023 Here’s the Beef Festival featured fun for all ages, including a Junk Car Jump and Run, the high flying, death-defying Circus Thrill Show and train rides provided by the Pulaski Lions Club.
The week’s activities also featured a rodeo, demolition derby, motocross, a dozen bounce houses, numerous food trucks and much more.
