There have been several outstanding athletes who have played sports at Giles County High School. Many of those went on to continue that in college and other careers. One such player was William McElroy who passed away June 13.
A group of McElroy’s classmates from the Class of 1980 have gotten a committee together to start a scholarship in his name. Those on the committee are Margaret McElroy, Marc Norwood, Chris Edgmon, Willey Allen, coach Tyrone Ingram, Scherica Holt, Carman Brown and James McElroy.
On a personal note, it was my pleasure to watch William during his football and track years at Giles County High.
William loved sports, and he started his career in the local Pop Warner league, playing for the Comanches. He played basketball also at Pulaski Junior High for coach Sam T. Collins and his freshman season for the late Bill Holt, and Pulaski Junior High football for coach Collins.
McElroy was also an outstanding tailback for coach Jackie Smith at Giles County High.
“He was a very special person,” coach Smith said. “We knew when Mac was out there, it was always 100 percent dedication. His teammates loved him and his leadership was on and off the field.”
He later signed to play football at Austin Peay where he also ran track.
“It was just a pleasure being a part of William’s career,” coach Tyrone Ingram said. “He always was there, working on his own many times, to improve his times in the 100-yard dash and the 220. It paid off with the TSSAA State Championship in 100 yards for 9 and-a-half seconds and 220 yards in 21.9.”
“William was very special, and even off the field he was humble and kind,” classmate and teammate Marc Norwood said. “I urge the class of 1980 to help us in raising the money necessary to get the fund built up.
“Right now, we have $1,520.”
My dear friend, the late George Martin, said it best in his “Sports by George” column titled “Nice Guy Finishes First!”
“There’s a quiet young man in our midst who really has never realized his full potential as a multi-sport athlete and who probably hasn’t gotten the ink he deserves in the press,” Martin wrote.
William made a name for himself as a threat every time he got the call.
“McElroy had a few big games in his high school career,” Martin wrote, adding that even though McElroy didn’t score a lot of touchdowns, “William was a major part of any opponent’s preparation for Giles County.
“Coaches everywhere knew he could kill you if he got a step on you.”
He was named AP Back of the Week and had over 800 yards rushing.
“During these last three years, McElroy has also been the standout of the local track team. His blazing speed makes him a natural choice to run the short-distance events in any track meet he enters.
“Under coach Tyrone Ingram, McElroy finally got one of the big prizes that eluded him for so long [when], running against the best high school sprinters in Tennessee, William knocked off the 100 in 9.5, his best time ever for that event. It was also good enough for the state title and just one-tenth of a second off the state record.
“McElroy brought home not one, but two of those championship medals for he also won the 220 sprint with a time of 21.9 [seconds].”
He had recently signed with Austin Peay for track and football with a full scholarship.
“McElroy says he loves both sports — track and football — and believes he can contribute right away for the [APSU] Governors.
“McElroy, son of Mr. and Mrs. George McElroy, decided against an offer to try out for football at UT-Knoxville as a walk-on candidate. At Knoxville, he would have had some scholarship aid, but the Austin Peay opportunity offered a great deal more security and a better chance to get a college education.
“Such an opportunity couldn’t come to a more deserving youngster. McElroy is the quiet, diligent type that should be able to make it at Clarksville, and who knows how much better he can become. How much faster than right now? Well, it’s doubtful he can improve on a 9.5 time very much. After all, that’s a mighty big order.
“All who know him share his coaches’ pride in McElroy’s recent achievements and the big chance that lies ahead for him at APSU. It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy!”
He did go on to do great things at Austin Peay — and finished with his degree.
“He was a special player and a good friend,” former teammate Chris Edgmon said. “I hope our classmates and others will help us honor him with this scholarship.”
For those wishing to help with the fund-raising or to contribute, please contact any member of the scholarship committee or mail donations to: First National Bank, Attn: Melinda Toone, William Ernest McElroy Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 289, Pulaski, TN 38478.
