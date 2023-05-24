Graduation for Giles County’s two high schools, Richland High and Giles County High, will be held Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26, respectively. Richland’s will be held at Wayne Hobbs football field, while Giles County’s ceremony will be at Sam Davis Park on Jack Deere field.
Graduation is a special day for the seniors who have spent the last 13 years in a school setting. Some have had a type of graduation before — from preschool, kindergarten, fifth grade and/or eighth grade — however, this Thursday and Friday is the big prize.
On a personal note, I have experienced as a student: the two-room Wales School, Pulaski Elementary and Giles County High for junior high and high school. There was only one graduation back then, and it was after the senior year was completed. There were other graduations for myself — Martin Junior College and Middle Tennessee State University. All were very special.
Giles County has been blessed with many great teachers over the many years. The following is a brief history of Giles County schools.
The first school established in Giles County was the Pulaski Academy, which was started by the state legislature in 1809. The first black high school was built in 1916, which was named Bridgeforth. There were high schools at Lynnville, Bodenham, Beech Hill, Prospect, Pulaski, Bridgeforth, Minor Hill, Campbellsville and Elkton.
At one time, there were more than 50 one-room and two-room schools across Giles County, plus the nine high schools. In 1941, there were more than 60 schools total throughout the county. Now there are only eight schools total — two high schools and six junior high and elementary schools.
The following history on schools was taken from the Pulaski Citizen.
In 1941, there were 47 elementary schools in Giles County. Overseeing them were: County Superintendent Arthur Jones, Elementary Supervisor Joe F. Wilkes and Board of Education members W.W. Henderson, Lee Shores, Robert Watson, Howard Davis, L.L. Williams, J.W. Hays and Earl Booth.
The schools were: Anthony Hill, Ardmore, Aspen Hill, Beech Hill, Beech Springs, Bethany, Bethel, Blooming Grove, Bodenham, Brick Church, Bunker Hill, Campbellsville, Cedar Grove, Conway, Diana, Elkton, Frankewing, Giles County Intermediate, Glendale, Hanna, Liberty Hill, Lynnville, Maclin, Minor Hill, Oak Grove, Odd Fellows Hall, Olivet, Owen, Pigeon Roost, Pisgah, Powell, Prospect, Pulaski Elementary, Puncheon, Rich, Rockwood, Rose Hill, Shores, Shorts, Stella, Tarpley, Union Hill, Wales, West Side, Woodlawn, Yokley and Young’s Chapel.
A big congratulations to the 2023 graduates of Giles County from Giles Paths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.