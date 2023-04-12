Hundreds of parents, teachers, fans and support staff gather at UT Southern’s Grissom Pitch for the 2023 Special Olympics Giles County games and awards ceremonies April 5 where they cheered on the student-athletes as they competed in a variety of events.
Members of the Tennessee House of Representatives, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Pulaski Police Department were on hand at the Special Olympics Giles County torch-bearing and lighting ceremonies.
