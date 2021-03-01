Mrs. Jane Allen Medearis, 99, died Feb. 22, 2021, in Chattanooga.
Mrs. Medearis was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Limestone County, Ala., and was raised in Pulaski. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class at Giles County High School. In addition to excelling in academics, she was involved in many school activities, including the band (drum major and French horn), Glee Club, Student Council, Oral Poetry Interpretation, Latin Club, Dramatic Club and Beta Club. She attended Martin Methodist College, leaving upon marrying her high school sweetheart, Harvey Dean Medearis III and beginning her life’s mission as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family moved to Chattanooga in 1970, where she lived the rest of her life. She did volunteer work for Head Start and worked in sales at Loveman’s Department Store, later Proffitt’s. She enjoyed gardening, reading, working crossword puzzles and was an avid sports fan. She followed the Braves and whomever Peyton Manning was playing for. She was a big supporter of the Chattanooga Football Club, attending its first rain-drenched game in 2009 and most games until she was no longer able. She had her picture made with Landon Donavon, Stu Holden, and Brian Ching of the U.S. National Team. She also enjoyed going to UTC football games, especially the pregame march of the band through the Pavilion and the halftime shows by the band. She was a breast cancer survivor in her seventies. After retirement, “Mama Jane” spent much of her time caring for her grandsons, serving as their chauffeur behind the wheel of the minivan and attending their many school and athletic events. She loved those grandkids and they loved her. She is preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Marie Allen; and brothers, Paul Allen and wife Sue and Bill Allen and wife Peggy of Nashville.
No services are planned at this time due to the pandemic.
Williamson & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org or the Erlanger Foundation at erlangerfoundation.org.
Survivors include children, Harvey Dean Medearis IV and wife Judy, Betty Owens and husband Bruce, John Medearis and wife Jill; sister‐in‐law Sue; grandchildren, Gena Gibson and husband John, Stephen Owens, Allen Medearis and wife Savannah, Trevor Owens; great-grandchildren, Zane Gibson and wife Teal, Gavin Gibson and Chandler, Stephen Russell Owens, Emmett Owens, Joseph Owens, Dorothy Owens, Hadley Medearis, Jude Medearis, Merritt Gibson; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.