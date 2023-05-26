Mr. John Bradford Robinson, 42, of Pulaski died May 11, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Robinson was born June 30, 1980, in Lawrenceburg.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Survivors include parents, Kathleen and Richard Pierce of Goodspring; father Delbert Bradford Robinson of Ethridge; wife Monica Robinson of Fayetteville; sons, Braden Robinson, Skylar Robinson, both of Goodspring; brother Jason Barlar of Pulaski; sisters, Jennifer Heffley and husband Morgan, Leann Toone, all of Goodspring, Amanda Pierce of Minor Hill; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
