Mr. John William Cherry, 69, of Murfreesboro died July 31, 2023.
Mr. Cherry was born Oct. 3, 1953, in Palmer, Mass., and was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He worked as a truck driver and loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He served in the United States Air Force. He is preceded in death by parents, William and Arlene Cherry; and sister Tina Louise Cherry.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Jeramie Cherry and wife Karla of Marshall County, Christopher Cherry of Cornersville; brother Phillip Cherry and wife Dottie of Huntsville, Ala.; sister Cheryl Vickers and husband Johnny of Pulaski; and five grandchildren.
