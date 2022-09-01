Juanita “Nita” Blair Worsham of Pulaski passed away Monday morning, August 29th, 2022, at NHC Pulaski. She was born on January 5th, 1921 in Limestone County, Alabama and was 101 years old.
Nita moved to Pulaski in 1940 when she married George Worsham. They raised three children – Jim, Doug, and Betty. Nita went on to become, as a feature on her homemaking in the 1966 Pulaski Citizen Newspaper said, “one of the Pulaski’s leaders in church, school and literary work,” noting that she had done so while keeping George pleased by serving him delicious meals.” She enjoyed her work as secretary at First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski for 19 years and at Rost Jewelers.
If wealth is measured by one’s friends, family, and life’s work, Nita was overwhelmed in riches. Nita adored her family, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her beloved church, she served every office in the United Methodist Women and was a charter member of St. Andrew’s Memorial Methodist Church. She was president of the PTA and a Boy Scout leader. She loved growing vegetables and canning them to share, baking cakes and pies (especially the chocolate ones) for family and friends, playing cards, sewing, and working crossword puzzles. She looked forward to her daily Bible readings and to being with her 20th Century Literary Club. In each of these Nita enjoyed close friendships, and she was kind to everyone.
The visitation will be held on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory and the funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to St. Andrews Memorial United Methodist Church, 831 Minor Hill Hwy, Pulaski, TN 38478, to First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski, 202 S 2nd St, Pulaski, TN 38478 or the Giles County Public Library, 122 S 2nd St, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband George Morgan Worsham, her son James R. Worsham, parents Floyde Wesley and Beulah Mae Copeland Blair, and brothers, Robert Wilson Blair, Thomas Douglas Blair, and Wade Hamilton Blair.
Juanita is survived by her:
Daughter, Betty (Toby) Clark of Pulaski, TN
Son, Doug (Ronda) Worsham of Westmoreland, TN
Daughter-in-law, Kay Worsham of Tanner, AL
6 Grandchildren, Jay Worsham (Kristin), Christy Owen (Chuck), Wendy Worsham, Cacey Clark (Joey Moss), Shelby Tomlin (Bill), and Carey Clark (Chris Smith).
9 great-grandchildren, and 2 Great-great grandchildren.
Special family friend, Diane Worsham and the caregivers at NHC that she came to know and appreciate.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Juanita Blair Worsham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.