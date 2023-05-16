Pulaski’s Coca-Cola Bottling plant was destroyed by fire Thursday night, May 11.
A history of the Coca-Cola plant follows with an excerpt from Nell Roller Cohen’s “Pulaski History.”
The Coca-Cola Bottling Works was established in 1910 by H. D. Medearis Sr. Mr. Medearis came from Fayetteville to Pulaski and was a fine type gentleman and made a good citizen. With his son, H. D. Medearis Jr., he established the plant in the building which was occupied by the Pulaski Citizen on the west side of Pulaski’s square and operated it very successfully for a number of years.
After the death of the two owners, the business was sold in 1937 to J. J. Owens and Sons of Poplar Bluff, Mo. The new owners soon bought a lot west of town on the Lawrenceburg Highway and erected one of the most modern plants in the state. Although the Owenses did not make their home in Pulaski, they did much to promote the town’s interests.
The new building, which was opened in 1941, had a beautiful club room which was offered to the public for organization meetings and other town events. The plant was, at that time, managed by S. M. McMillian who, with his family, moved to Pulaski. Mr. T. B. Carter was the first manager.
The building stood on the hill since 1941. When completed, it was considered by many as one of the most modern in the state and was a landmark in Pulaski on Highway 64.
Bobby Franks, current owner of the Coca-Cola building and Franks Vending, bought the building in 1972 from the owner’s family. At one time, the building was used to bottle the product and the old bottles had Pulaski, Tennessee, printed on the bottom.
“We are not sure just yet what the plans are,” Franks’ son David Franks said. “It’s just too early.”
Other bottling companies in Pulaski were Nesbitt Bottling Company, which began in 1939 and was located on Elkton Highway; Red Rock Bottling Company opened its new location on Lawrenceburg Highway west of town in 1948; and SunDrop Bottling Company, which originally located at the Nesbitt building and moved to industrial park.
Coca-Cola officials state customer service will not cease, due to the warehouse not being harmed by the fire.
