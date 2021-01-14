After the events of 2020, many of us are still reeling. We’ve had to take a long, hard look at the way we live our daily lives and adopt new habits for our own health and the health of those we love.
The number one New Year’s Resolution has always been to make improvements to our health. But you might be asking how you can do that, as we adapt to what is quickly becoming the “new normal.”
First, it’s important that we rethink the way we think about New Year’s resolutions. We need to think of them in terms of the context of a world pandemic and set goals that are attainable for the year.
The end of 2020 had us all looking forward to the new year — reflecting on what we can do differently is natural. With the role COVID-19 has played in so many of our lives, the importance of relationships with family and friends has become prevalent, while for others being stretched too far by caring for ourselves and others has become a focus. Not to mention the grief of personal losses that have taken their toll.
There isn’t anyone who has not been touched by someone who has become gravely ill or died from the virus. The importance of appreciating our health, home, family, time together and even time alone is what has become our focus. Taking all of this into account when making and reaching our goals for the resolutions of 2021 will help to make them attainable.
Weight loss is often the number one resolution for many people. With all the stressors, along with sheltering in place in 2020 — and the fact that we tend to reach for our favorite foods for relief — many have added a few pounds. So it may be number one for you, too. Don’t beat yourself up and commit to a strict diet and exercise program. Instead of letting weight loss be the challenge, let how you deal with stress be the goal.
Acknowledge that everyone is stressed and hurting. Be kinder to yourself and others.
If you can, take a walk when you’re feeling stressed. If food is a common go-to for you during stressful periods, look for a healthier alternative to some of those foods. Be sure that you are staying hydrated; during stressful times we often forget to stop to drink the liquids we need.
Meditate, try some deep breathing, talk to your spiritual guide — you can do that any time, day or night. Find a place where you can be alone for a few minutes in the house or even the car.
It will also benefit you to prioritize sleep along with eating healthy and making that space and time for calm and quiet.
Just remember to go easy on yourself and go at your own pace. That may mean exercising only one day a week and building slowly from there, or doing a meatless Monday.
Kicking an unhealthy habit is another common resolution. Turning to alcohol, food, smoking or even biting your nails during stressful times is comforting for some. One of the best ways to eliminate these coping mechanisms is to replace them with healthier ones.
Instead of biting your nails when you’re anxious, breathe deeply or drink water or tea to hold your focus. Instead of reaching for a drink, cigarette or a bowl of ice cream, give yourself 15 minutes to see if the urge passes.
Make yourself accountable to someone. Let them know about your triumphs, and when you make a misstep, so they can encourage you.
Take it one step at a time and continue each week until you eliminate the substance. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it.
If spending more time with family and friends is a resolution, well, that can be tricky during a pandemic. But there are ways to stay connected, even though you are physically apart.
Plan a board game night together. One family member will have the board and pieces and makes the movements for everyone. You can also play charades or do a scavenger hunt.
Other ways include a family book club or sending a care package to each other. There are apps for watching TV together, and there’s always the old-fashioned letter or phone call.
After reflecting on the traumas of 2020, you might feel the need to reach out to family or friends who you have a strained relationship with. It’s important to think realistically, because you can’t predict or control the outcome.
Starting slowly is a good idea. You can reach out in whatever way you think is best — by phone, in person or through email or regular mail.
Stay simple, direct and clear in your language. Give the person to whom you are reaching out time and space to respond. It may take a couple of tries.
After those attempts, it may just be time to let it go for a while. Even if it’s not the right time for them, you’ve opened the door for future communications.
With everything on your plate during a stressful time, making your mental health a priority is essential to everyone. A good way to do this is to focus on self-awareness and staying in the moment.
If you are feeling anxious, it can manifest itself physically. So listen to your body and what it is telling you.
Reach out to someone you trust for support and take part in an activity that will make you feel better — a walk, listening to music, etc. If you’re struggling emotionally, don’t be afraid to seek professional help.
Take up a new hobby. It may sound like a trivial approach, but if you’ve always wanted to learn a new language, to play an instrument, paint or knit — go for it. A hobby can relieve stress and make life more enjoyable!
