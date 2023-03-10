Just ask anyone in Tennessee about the weather, and they’ll tell you that if you don’t like it, wait 15 minutes and it’s likely to change.
Especially in the spring, it can go from sunny and clear to severe in no time flat. And as we saw last week, it only takes minutes for a storm to wreak havoc.
We want you to be prepared for the radical changes in weather and keep your family safe and sound.
• Create an emergency kit for any contingency. You’ll need a kit that will suffice for a variety of problems. Include extra batteries for flashlights, a first aid kit and an emergency radio. Pack a whistle to alert rescuers of your location. Include sanitation items like toilet paper, garbage bags, paper towels, women’s sanitary products and wet wipes. Be sure to have at least a three-day supply of prescription medications. Add dust masks and latex gloves as well.
• Temperatures after severe weather events can drop drastically, so extra warm clothes, blankets and jackets are also good to have.
• Have a severe weather plan in place for every member of the family, including pets. When a storm hits, be sure everyone knows where to take shelter at home.
• Have a plan in place for how to get out of your home when a storm hits, and a place where all family members will meet. Practice the plan beforehand with every member of the family.
• Have an emergency supply of food and water stashed away. There should be a gallon of water per day for each member of the family for three days. There should be enough food to feed your family for three days too. Good choices for your supplies are canned beans, tuna or fruit, dried cereal and non-perishable pasteurized milk. Add some pet food and, of course, a can opener.
• You should always take weather warnings seriously. In the case of tornado warnings, seek shelter by moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home. Better yet, if you have a cellar basement or accessible crawl space, go there. If you live in a mobile home and have warning, try to get to a nearby building.
• If you know windy weather is on the way, secure outdoor furniture and things like trash cans ahead of time.
• Don’t park your car under a tree if a storm is coming.
• In the case of flooding, water can rise faster than you think. Head for higher ground or the upper floors of your home. If you are in your car, never, ever drive through water.
• Don’t walk or swim in flood water; there are all kinds of health risks, not to mention debris that you cannot see.
• Never touch a downed power line or try to move one. Notify your local power agency to handle it professionally.
• And no matter how exciting you think it might be to watch or film, don’t put yourself at risk to catch 15 minutes of fame. They just might cost you your life.
