Beech Hill grew out of the old Bradshaw Community, which was an area of farm families and not an actual village. It was settled at an early date with Odem Hightower coming as early as 1807 and 1808.
According to James McCallum, the following families were in the area before 1810: Hardy Hightower, John Kennedy, Jeff Elliff, James and Sam McKnight, Joe Jarmin, John Young, and his brother-in-law, Archibald Smith.
Odem Hightower raised corn in 1808, and his son Hardy built the first mill on Buchanan Creek.
At an early date, a portion of William Smith’s land was secured for a burial ground and huge beech trees were cut, hence the name Beech Hill Community.
In 1811, a one-room log church was built for the Methodist denomination across the road from the present Bradshaw Baptist Church. Because it was centrally located, it was called Center Point. When this church closed its doors in the late 1840s, Baptists in the community, led by Nicholas Holly, purchased the log structure, and Bradshaw Baptist Church with seven members was born. The church burned and a new one was erected.
In 1929, a Church of Christ was organized in the area.
The first school, a one-room structure, was built in 1909 on the hill near the cemetery. This was called the Beech Hill School. The citizens in the community furnished both the materials and the labor for this building.
Some of the first teachers were “Coach” McCormick, Miss Caley Worley and Mr. Bob Hayes.
In 1911, a new school was built at the bottom of the hill, and, in 1916, the schools of Beech Hill, Center Point and Friendship were consolidated. The county and the community shared equality in the construction of this building.
This building burned Nov. 3, 1937, and was replaced by a modern building consisting of four elementary and seven high school classrooms, an auditorium and indoor bathrooms, and later a cafeteria and gym. More consolidation took place at this time with approximately 300 students from Brick Church, Diana, Pisgah, Frankewing, Woodlawn, Pigeon Roost, Youngs Chapel and Bunker Hill attending.
In 1978, Beech Hill School fell in the last wave of consolidation, and the building has been demolished.
For many years, there was only one telephone in the community. It was in the George home, and everyone had the privilege of using it.
Mr. Jink Williams owned and operated the first store. Other merchants in later years were Bob and Jim Ray, Shields Parks, Floyd Haislip and Mr. & Mrs. Gilbert Storey.
In 1909, the L&N Railroad began a new line between Nashville and Decatur. It was finished in 1914 with a depot at Frankewing, where a community sprang up. This spelled the demise of the name “Bradshaw.”
The heart of Beech Hill is with their churches and Beech Hill High School. On my Friday afternoon visit to the Beech Hill area, my first stop was Bradshaw Baptist Church, second the Beech Hill Church of Christ and, finally, the Friendship Methodist Church.
There are also several farms in the area. Friendship Acres Farm is owned by Billy T. and Debbie Young and Beech Hill Beef is owned by Joe McKay and Brian and Briley Dodge.
My last stop was the heart and soul of the Beech Hill Community, the site of it’s beloved school, Beech Hill High School, home of the Blue Jays. A monument was erected by the very strong alumni and friends of the school where many come to reflect on their years at the school.
