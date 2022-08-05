School is back in session; where did the summer go? The start of school is a fact of life for parents and children alike. It’s the start of a whole new routine.
It’s time to dust off the backpacks and make plans for that morning routine that will get everyone out the door on time and with something to eat. Here are a few recipes to help you do just that.
Crunchy peanut butter sandwich wraps are a great way to start the day, not to mention they are fast, easy and can be adapted to personal tastes. They also happen to be a great on-the-go meal.
Granola Crunch Apple-Peanut Butter Sandwich Wraps
One 8-10-inch flour or whole wheat tortilla
1/4 cup of your favorite peanut butter
1/3 cup matchstick-cut apple or thinly sliced apple
2 Tablespoons golden or regular raisins
2 Tablespoons dried cranberries
For each sandwich wrap, place on a work surface and spread with peanut butter; lay apple matchsticks or slices evenly down the center of the tortilla; sprinkle raisins, cranberries, granola and cinnamon evenly on top of the apples.
Beginning at one long side, roll the tortilla up tucking in the ends like a burrito. Cut in half and serve immediately or wrap tightly and store in the refrigerator until serving time.
You can customize this recipe with any nut butter or fruit of your choosing.
These protein bites are super easy to make — there is no baking. They are healthy and great for snacks or breakfast on the go.
Cinnamon Vanilla Protein Breakfast Bites
1/4 cup vanilla protein powder
1/2 cup almond or flax meal
1 heaping Tablespoon of ground cinnamon, plus extra for coating
1/4 to 1/3 cup nut butter of your choosing
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 to 1/3 cup maple syrup or honey
Grind up your oats in a food processor and transfer to a missing bowl (you can keep them whole if you choose); add almond meal or flax meal, protein powder, cinnamon and nut butter. Stir together until a mealy batter is formed; scrape sides.
Add honey or maple syrup and vanilla; mix well with hands. At this point, you may need to add more nut butter or honey/maple syrup, if the mixture is too dry.
Roll into 1- to 1.5-inch balls and place on a cookie sheet with parchment underneath; let them freeze for 20-30 minutes then transfer to a zipper bag. Dust with additional cinnamon and vanilla protein if desired; keep in the fridge or freezer for up to six weeks.
Baked Oatmeal Cups are a perfect to-go breakfast option. This recipe is loaded with the favorite ingredients from carrot cake without the dense sweetness. They are wholesome, single-serving breakfast options that can be made ahead too!
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut, shredded or flaked
2 cups rolled oats, regular or quick
1/2 cup raisins, optional
In a bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract; add the baking powder, cinnamon, coconut, carrots, nuts and raisins, if using. Whisk once more until well incorporated. Add the oats and stir until all ingredients are mixed together.
While letting the mixture rest for 30 minutes so the oats can soak in the liquid, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Line a cupcake pan with liners and fill until almost full. Bake for 22-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to fully cool before removing from the pan.
