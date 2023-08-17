Breakfast really is the most important meal of the day. Study after study tells us that a good breakfast makes students perform better in class. These nutritious and easy recipes will help you start the day off right for your children, and maybe even yourself.
There aren’t many children who don’t love bananas. This breakfast is easy to make, tastes great and is fun for everyone.
4 teaspoons peanut butter
1 banana, peeled and halved lengthwise
2 large whole wheat tortillas
Stir together the peanut butter and honey in a bowl until smooth; mix in the coconut and granola.
Divide the mixture in half and spread half over each tortilla; place a banana half in the center of a tortilla and roll up. Slice the rolls in half and serve.
You could add in raisins, dried cranberries, nuts or even chocolate chips to make it your own and add variety.
This recipe is compact, easy to carry and chocked full of good things. They can be eaten in the car on the way to school or tucked into a lunch box or backpack to be eaten at school.
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup wheat germ or ground flax meal
3/4 cup raisins or other dried fruit
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and generously grease a 9x13 baking dish.
In a large bowl, mix together oats, brown sugar, wheat germ or flax meal, cinnamon, flour, raisins and salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the honey, egg, oil and vanilla; mix well using your hands. Pat the mixture evenly into the prepared pan.
Bake for 30-35 minutes in the preheated oven until the edges begin to turn golden. Cool for 5 minutes, then cut into bars while still warm. Do not allow the bars to cool completely before cutting, or they will be too hard to cut. Wrap in parchment paper or store in zipper
This recipe can be made ahead and customized to your family’s tastes. Just reheat and enjoy with some fruit juice or fruit for a great make-ahead breakfast.
30-ounce package frozen shredded hash browns, thawed
2 1/2 Tablespoons olive oil
2/3 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and grease 24 muffin cups.
Mix hash brown potatoes, salt, black pepper, olive oil and 2/3 cup shredded Cheddar cheese in a bowl; divide mixture between prepared muffin cups and use your fingers to shape potato mixture into nests with hollows in the middle.
Bake in preheated oven until hash browns are browned on the edges and cheese has melted, 15-18 minutes; remove.
Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.
Whisk eggs and water in a bowl until thoroughly combined; season with salt and black pepper to taste; pour equal amount of egg mixture into each nest; sprinkle with bacon crumbles and 1 teaspoon of Cheddar cheese.
Bake in oven until eggs are set, 13-16 minutes; let cool in the pans and remove by sliding a knife between potato crust and muffin cup.
