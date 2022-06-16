It’s time once again to honor the fathers in our lives, our paternal bonds and the influence that fathers have had on society as a whole.
With prices rising daily, it may be harder than usual to afford just the right gift. We all know the best gifts we’ve ever gotten didn’t really cost very much — they were gifts from the heart. And family is the most cherished gift of all.
So here are a few tips to come up with a meaningful — and for the most part FREE — gift for your Dad.
Make a collage of dad’s favorite pictures of the kids, old and new. Let your kids be involved and pick the photos out themselves.
A Father’s Day poem is another idea that won’t cost you anything. Use the letters from f-a-t-h-e-r or his name… “F” is for fantastic, “A” is for awesome, etc. Have each of your children do their own poem using whatever adjectives best describe dad for them.
While you’re being creative, another great idea is handprint art. Gather paper, poster board or cardstock from around the house, paint your children’s hands in any color and then let them stamp away. They can write a sweet note once the handprints are dry.
This one may not sound like much, but helping a busy dad organize his day will be appreciated. Organize his sock drawer. It will make his life a little easier every day when he’s in that morning rush to dress. Go a little further and organize his T-Shirts and undergarments. Do the same with his shoes and, while you’re at it, give them a good cleaning.
Consider taking over dad’s chores for the day, weekend, week or even the month. Anything dad does — washing dishes, mowing the grass, weeding the garden, taking out the trash, etc.
Spend time together; see a game, go fishing, play cards or board games or grill together.
Here’s another one that won’t cost you a penny. Do you argue over the remote in your house? Let dad be king of the remote for the day. He can watch whatever he wants whenever he wants and you can provide the snacks and the drinks. What a treat!
Other suggestions include washing and cleaning out his car, having a backyard picnic or baking his favorite batch of cookies from scratch.
Whatever you do for dad, make sure he knows it’s from the heart and just how much you appreciate him.
