Earth Day will celebrate its 51st anniversary April 22.
The day was created to raise awareness of the environmental issues faced around the world and how each of us can do our part to help. Even though we are inside most of the time these days, and group activities are still limited, we can celebrate Earth Day at home.
One fun family activity is to plant a garden or add some green where you live, indoors or out. Whether you have a backyard, patio or window box, you can plant a garden. A small herb garden, a container garden with tomatoes or peppers, potatoes in a bucket… whatever you decide to plant, it will enhance your family’s life. Plant flowers, plant a tree in the yard. The possibilities are endless.
Taking a walk, while social distancing and spotting local plants and flowers in yards and gardens. Take along a book from the library or use the native plant finder website to identify them and don’t forget your trusty cell phone to photograph them. Teach your children to experience the nature right under their noses.
Take the time to learn about recycling and where you can do it in your community. A little time is all that’s needed to separate plastic bottles and aluminum cans and drop them off. Giles County has several convenience/recycling centers. To learn more, call Giles County Solid Waste and Recycling at 424-7035 or visit gilescountytn.gov/waste-recycling/.
Shopping sustainable brands will also help our environment. Look for items packaged in recyclable packaging. Clothes made from recycled materials, cleaners and toiletries packages in glass instead of plastic.
What fence row is not adorned with plastic shopping bags? Using your own shopping bags has a huge impact on the environment.
Donate gently used clothes, household items and toys to charity to be used again instead of taking up space in landfills.
Watch a documentary on the environment to educate your family on the subject.
Start a compost pile to make good use of your kitchen scraps and use it for growing a garden.
Take a virtual field trip to a national park or botanical garden.
If we all make small changes, we can make a huge difference.
