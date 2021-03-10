According to the United States Census Bureau, about 32 million Americans claim full or part Irish ancestry. Whether you are one of those or not, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations take place all across the U.S. and around the world for the patron saint of Ireland.
At these celebrations, traditional foods feature heavily. So here are some recipes for the most popular — and you don’t even have to be Irish to celebrate with them.
What more traditional fare for St. Patrick’s Day than the venerable corned beef and cabbage? Originally served with pork, beef was later used to make the dish more economical. With this recipe, you take some help from the pre-packaged meat and spices from your local market.
Corned Beef and Cabbage
4-pound corned beef brisket with spice packet
3 quarts water
1 onion, quartered; or 1 jar of whole cocktail onions
3 carrots, cut into large chunks
3 stalks celery, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 teaspoon salt
2 pounds small red potatoes, halved
1 small cabbage, cored and cut into eighths
Combine brisket and spice packet contents, water, onion, carrots, celery and salt together in a large pot or Dutch oven; bring to a simmer, skimming off any foam that rises to the surface.
Cover the pot, reduce heat to low and simmer until meat is almost fork-tender, about 3 hours. Add potatoes and simmer uncovered, until potatoes are almost tender, about 30 minutes more.
Place cabbage pieces on top of and around meat, cover the pot and simmer until the cabbage is done, 20-30 minutes more. Remove meat to a cutting board and let rest 10-15 minutes. Cut across the grain and serve in a bowl; ladle vegetables and broth over the top.
Note: this recipe can also be done in a slow cooker, just add all ingredients and set on low for 8-10 hours.
Irish stew is a melt in your mouth delight made with lamb. Shoulder chops are braised low and slow with carrots, celery and potatoes and served over colcannon or plain mashed potatoes.
Irish Stew
3 pounds lamb shoulder chops
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped
1 Tablespoon butter
2 Tablespoons flour
3 cups chicken stock
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
2 carrots, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
Water as needed
1 1/2 pounds baby yellow potatoes
1/4 cup chopped green onions
Season lamb shoulder chops with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat and, working in batches, cook lamb shoulder chops until browned on both sides, 3-5 minutes per side; transfer chops to a stock pot.
Cook and stir onion with a pinch of salt in the same skillet over medium heat until slightly softened and edges are browning, about 5 minutes. Stir butter into onion until melted; add flour and stir until onions are coated, about 1 minute.
Pour stock into onion mixture; bring to a boil. Add rosemary and stir until mixture thickens, 5-10 minutes. Stir carrots and celery into pot with lamb shoulder chops and pour stock mixture over the top; add water as needed to cover meat completely. Bring mixture to a simmer, reduce heat to low, cover the pot with lid and cook until meat is almost falling off the bone, about 1 1/2 hours.
Transfer meat to a plate, stir potatoes into the stew, then return meat to the stew, placing on top of vegetables. Simmer covered until potatoes are tender and meat is falling off the bone, about 30 minutes. Transfer meat back to plate using a slotted spoon. Bring stew to a boil and cook, skimming off fat, until stew is reduced and thick, 10-12 minutes.
Remove meat from bones, discarding bones and any pieces of fat. Add meat back into stew; stir in green onions and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over colcannon or regular mashed potatoes.
What would an Irish meal be without an accompaniment of Irish soda bread? Unlike yeast bread, this quick bread gets its lift from baking soda and buttermilk.
Irish Soda Bread
4 cups all-purpose flour
4 Tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 Tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup margarine, softened
1 cup buttermilk
1 egg
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/3 cup raisins, plumped
1/4 cup buttermilk
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and lightly grease a large baking sheet.
In a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt and margarine; stir in 1 cup of buttermilk, raisins and egg. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until the dough comes together. Form into a round and place on prepared baking sheet.
In a small bowl, combine melted butter with 1/4 cup buttermilk; brush loaf with this mixture. Using a sharp knife, cut a 1/2-inch deep X into the top of the loaf. Bake in a preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, 45-50 minutes. Check for doneness after 30 minutes.
Potatoes and cabbage are both Irish staples. Colcannon is the perfect combination of both.
Colcannon
3 large russet potatoes, peeled and quartered
6 Tablespoons butter at room temperature, divided
1/2 cup cabbage, trimmed and chopped
1 leek, light parts only, rinsed and chopped
1 bunch green onions, chopped and green parts separated
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup green onions to garnish
Boil potatoes in a large pot of salted water until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and transfer potatoes to a large bowl; add 2 Tablespoons butter and lightly mash.
Boil cabbage and leeks in a large pot of water until tender, 5-7 minutes. Drain and transfer to a blender; add white parts of green onions and 2 more Tablespoons butter. Blend until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed, 1-3 minutes.
Stir the cabbage mixture into the bowl of potatoes and continue to mash. Season with salt and pepper to taste; add cream and stir until desired texture. Top with 2 Tablespoons butter and green parts of the green onions.
Potatoes will have a fun, green color! Erin go bragh!
