Fall is the season not only for crock pots but for apples. This apple dump cake is easy and quick, with only a handful of ingredients.
Crockpot Apple Dump Cake
5-7 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
1/4 granulated sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon divided
15-ounce box yellow cake mix
1/2 cup quick cooking oats
1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, sliced
Peel, core and slice apples (apples should be thin and bite-sized). Spray crockpot with non-stick spray. Sprinkle apples with sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and place in bottom of the crockpot.
Place the cake mix in a large bowl; add the oats and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Stir, then sprinkle over the top of the apples; drop slices of the butter over the top of the cake mix.
Cover the crockpot with a paper towel, then place the lid on. Cook on high for 4 hours, checking after an hour and-a-half and then again each 30 minutes to make sure it’s cooking evenly and doesn’t burn. All slow cookers cook a little differently; if it’s too hot on one side, rotate the liner.
Serve with whipped cream or ice cream
Another venerable favorite of the fall is the pumpkin. This crockpot pumpkin pecan pudding cake is filled with warm cozy spices and it makes its own sauce underneath.
Pumpkin Pecan Pudding Cake
1 2/3 cups self-rising flour
1 cup packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup milk of your choosing
2/3 cup canned pure pumpkin puree — not pie filling
1/4 cup butter, melted
25 pecan halves
Topping: 1 1/3 cups very hot or boiling water
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon and whisk until combined. Add milk, pumpkin and melted butter and, using a wooden spoon, mix until just combined. Spread batter into the bottom of a 4- or 5-quart slow cooker; top with pecans, pressing firmly into the batter.
Add brown sugar and water to a small saucepan; heat over medium heat until simmering and sugar dissolves. Carefully pour into the slow cooker over the batter.
Cook on low for 2 hours. Serve warm, spooning sauce from the bottom of the crock over cake and adding a scoop of ice cream, if desired.
