We’ve covered breakfast and lunch in the slow cooker, so now it’s time for dinner.
Having a home cooked meal waiting for you when the day of activities and work are done is comforting to everyone. Of the thousands of slow cooker recipes out there, these two will provide both, and one is even a two-for-one!
With fall schedules in full swing, this recipe is not only a time saver and economical, it provides you with two meals for one effort.
Two-For-One Beef Burritos and Barbecue Sandwiches
1 large 4-5 pound roast
4 beef bouillon cubes
1 packet taco seasoning
1 bottle barbecue sauce
Flour tortillas and your favorite Mexican style toppings
Hamburger buns
Slow cook the roast on low overnight or all day — 8 to 10 hours.
Remove from slow cooker and shred with a fork; reserving half of the meat for the second meal. Pour out liquid in the cooker and add back half of the meat. Add taco seasoning and two cups of water, stir well, return the lid and cook until heated through. Serve on the tortillas with toppings.
To make this a complete meal, serve with refried beans and Mexican rice, salsa and chips.
The next day, or meal, take the remaining meat and add a bottle of barbecue sauce. Heat through on the stove top or in the microwave and serve on buns with your favorite sides — baked beans, chips, cole slaw or potato salad.
Every cook has a list of their family’s favorite comfort foods. One of them has to be chicken pot pie. With this recipe, you can skip some of the effort and have the same results.
Chicken Pot Pie Stew
1/2 cup 2 percent milk
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, trimmed of fat
2 medium carrots, sliced
1 small onion, chopped
1 cup sliced mushrooms (optional)
2 cups chicken stock
2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
Stir together milk and flour in the slow cooker. Place chicken in the cooker and turn to coat; add remaining ingredients and stir.
Cover and cook on low 8-10 hours or high 4-6 hours or until vegetables are tender. Break chicken into bite-size pieces; serve with biscuits or crusty bread on top and a salad on the side, for a complete meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.