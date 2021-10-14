What’s the difference between a slow cooker lunch and a slow cooker dinner recipe you ask? Why the time of day you serve it of course!
These lunches are great for those of us still working from home or homeschooling or on a busy weekend. They’re great for tailgating or to make while you attend Sunday morning services because you can put them together in the morning and have a great lunch ready and waiting.
This recipe is great for sandwiches or to eat on its own. Served on a crusty roll with a dill pickle and slaw or potato salad, or even your favorite chips, makes this a great lunchtime treat.
Carolina-Style Chicken Vinegar BBQ
2 cups water
1 cup white vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
1 Tablespoon reduced-sodium chicken base
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
6 buns of your choice
In a small bowl, mix the first six ingredients together. Place chicken in a 3-quart slow cooker; add the vinegar mixture and cook covered on low 4-5 hours, until chicken is tender.
Remove the chicken; cool slightly. Reserve 1 cup of cooking juices and discard remaining. Shred the chicken with 2 forks; return meat and reserved juices to the slow cooker and heat through.
Serve on buns with your favorite sides.
Sausage and peppers conjure up memories of state fairs, amusement parks and sporting events. This is an easy way to have all those rolled into one in the slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Sausage and Peppers
28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon oregano
Pinch of red pepper flakes
1 large onion, sliced into half moons
2 bell peppers, thinly sliced
1 pound Italian sausage, your favorite kind
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 Tablespoon basil, thinly sliced
6 hoagie rolls or large hotdog buns
Combine crushed tomatoes, oregano, red pepper flakes and olive oil in the crock of a slow cooker; stir in onion, bell peppers and Italian sausage. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook on low for 5-6 hours.
Stir basil into the cooked sausage and peppers and serve warm on toasted rolls or buns.
