There’s no way that cornbread dressing recipe of mom or grandma’s can be better, right? No way to improve on it? You know how the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
However, maybe you just want to switch things up a little this year, try something different. These recipes will help you improve on an already good thing or start new traditions.
This dressing recipe combines two ingredients that couldn’t compliment a cornbread dressing more — sausage and apples. It’s a delicious new twist to traditional cornbread dressing and can be made a day ahead.
Sausage and Apple Cornbread Dressing
Cornbread
2 cups self-rising white cornmeal mix
1 teaspoon granulated
sugar, optional
2 large eggs
2 cups whole buttermilk
3 Tablespoons salted butter
Dressing
12-16 ounces of your favorite ground sausage
1/2 cup salted butter
2 cups chopped sweet onion
1 1/2 cups chopped celery
2 large unpeeled Fuji of Braeburn apples, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
6 large eggs
14-ounce package herb-seasoned stuffing mix
10 cups chicken broth
2 teaspoons black pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Combine cornmeal and sugar, if desired, in a large bowl. Stir together eggs and buttermilk in a medium bowl; add to cornmeal mixture, stirring just until moistened.
Heat butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in preheated oven 5 minutes. Stir melted butter into batter; pour into hot skillet. Bake in preheated oven until cornbread is golden, about 25 minutes. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Crumble cornbread.
Prepare the dressing by preheating the oven to 350 degrees.
Cook ground sausage in a large skillet until browned and cooked through; transfer to paper towels with a slotted spoon to drain. Wipe out skillet and melt butter. Sauté onion and celery in butter over medium-high heat until soft, 10-12 minutes. During the last five minutes of cooking, add the apples, sage and thyme and cook, stirring for 1 minute.
Stir together eggs in a very large bowl. Stir in cooked sausage, crumbled cornbread, onion mixture, stuffing mix, chicken broth, pepper and salt until blended. Spoon into a lightly greased 13X9 inch baking dish.
You can cover and freeze up to three months at this point and thaw in the refrigerator 24 hours before baking. If you’re making this the day before, place it in the refrigerator overnight and sit on the counter for 30 minutes before baking. Bake uncovered in a preheated 350 degree oven until lightly browned and cooked through, 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes.
This dressing has all the traditional Thanksgiving flavors with the addition of a southern favorite — nutty, earthy flavor from toasted pecans.
Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing
Cornbread
2 cups cornmeal
2/3 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 1/2 cups whole buttermilk
1/4 cup canola oil or
vegetable oil
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup unsalted butter
Dressing
1/2 cup unsalted butter
2 cups yellow onion, chopped
2 cups celery, chopped
2 Tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
2 Tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage
1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
3 cups unsalted chicken stock
1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup toasted pecan halves
Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in the oven and preheat to 450 degrees, leaving the skillet in the oven as it heats.
Stir together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk, oil and eggs in a medium bowl. Add buttermilk mixture and stir to combine. Carefully add butter to hot skillet and return to oven to melt, then carefully add melted butter to batter and stir to combine. Immediately pour batter into hot skillet and bake at 450 degrees until lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add onion and celery and cook, stirring occasionally until tender, 12-14 minutes. Stir in thyme, sage, salt and pepper; cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and cool 15 minutes.
Crumble cornbread into a large bowl. Stir in onion mixture, stock, parsley and eggs; fold in pecans and spoon mixture into a greased 13X9 inch baking dish.
Bake at 375 degrees until top is lightly browned and dressing is set, 30-35 minutes; cool 10 minutes before serving.
The earthiness of mushrooms adds wonderful flavor to this dressing, plus there’s bacon. What dish isn’t made better with bacon? Once you bake the cornbread, the rest of the recipe comes together in a skillet. It can be assembled the day before and stored in the refrigerator.
Cornbread Bacon-Mushroom Dressing
4 large eggs, divided
Two 8.5-ounce packages corn muffin mix
2/3 cup whole milk
8 bacon slices, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
12 ounces sliced fresh mixed mushrooms (use your favorites)
2 cups finely chopped onion
1 1/4 cup chopped celery
2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh sage leaves, chopped
1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped
3 cups chicken broth
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Line a 13X9 inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray.
Lightly beat two of the eggs in a small bowl. Stir together beaten eggs, corn muffin mix and milk in a large bowl; pour batter into prepared baking sheet and bake until cornbread is lightly browned and a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out clean, 15-20 minutes. Cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes. Don’t turn off the oven.
Meanwhile, cook bacon in an oven-proof 12-inch skillet over medium heat, stirring often, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels, reserving 3 Tablespoons of drippings in the skillet. Add mushrooms to drippings; cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 8-10 minutes. Remove from skillet and set aside. Add onions, celery and butter to skillet and cook, stirring often, until tender and browned, about 6 minutes. Add pecans, sage and thyme and cook, stirring constantly for two minutes more. Remove from heat.
Remove cooled cornbread from baking sheet; cut into 1.5-inch cubes. Arrange cubes on a large baking sheet and return to oven, baking at 400 degrees until dried and starting to crisp — 10 to 15 minutes. Cool completely, about 20 minutes. Don’t turn off the oven!
Lightly beat remaining two eggs in a small bowl. Stir together eggs, cooled cornbread cubes, cooked bacon, mushrooms, onion mixture, broth, salt and pepper in a large bowl until just combined; spoon mixture into that same skillet and let stand 15 minutes.
Bake at 400 degrees until top is lightly browned, 35-40 minutes. Garnish with leaf sage and serve.
